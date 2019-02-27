The Future is Now: Fotis Georgiadis Reaches Ahead and Brings the Future in to Focus

A look at author and entrepreneur Fotis Georgiadis' recent virtual reality technology interviews

GREENWICH, CT, USA, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, brings future technologies to light via articles about, and interviews with, emerging technological thinkers.Demand for new technologies to propel us to new heights continues to grow and Fotis Georgiadis has brought two such technologies to light. Fotis Georgiadis recently interviewed Julien Gueuning and Christophe Branchu, the co-founders of JU&KE, as well as Steven Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR, two technologies that have seen incredible growth in the past few years.Being a serial entrepreneur has seen Fotis Georgiadis search for the cutting edge of technology, landing him on JU&KE and their Obsidian 3D VR product A leap forward in virtual reality quality and usefulness, the Obsidian 3D VR product brings real-time clear VR to the masses. No more fish-eye views and headache filled sessions, Obsidian 3D VR paves the way for the next major leap in VR. One can see why Fotis Georgiadis' interest has been peaked after reading the interview.Anyone who has seen Star Trek's Holodeck, while science fiction, knows the technology isn't that far off. Fotis Georgiadis is one such individual, looking to see science fiction turned into science fact, he combs the 'bleeding edge technological breakthroughs' for the next big leap forward. Enter his interview with Steven Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR, a company looking to bring the Holodeck to life.Looking at these two technologies, one can see how they are both on a converging course and why Fotis Georgiadis is so interested in learning more about them. These technologies will catapult the industry, not just gaming and movies, but medical, science, exploration and more. Imagine no longer needing virtual reality glasses but actual real-time immersion. Follow @FotisGeorgiadi3 on Twitter, and his blog, for more insightful discussions and corporate interviews.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several othersContactFotis GeorgiadisWebsite: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



