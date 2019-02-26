Austin Massage Academy Performs Sports Therapy Massages For USA Rugby Match Preparation

Austin Massage Academy and USA Rugby

Austin Massage School Provides Sports Massage Therapy To Aid USA Rugby In Their Recovery Through Massage Session

Many students that enter the massage therapy program at Austin Massage Academy do so with the career goal of becoming sports massage therapists through massage school.” — Xue Wang

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Austin Massage Academy and USA Rugby had previously announced a working relationship whereby Austin Massage Academy would provide sports massage therapy session to the players of Team USA in preparation for the Americas Rugby Championship match with Brazil which occurred on February 23, 2019.

In support of Team USA Rugby, the Austin Massage Academy and its students successfully conducted sports massage therapy sessions for members of Team USA.

“Many students that enter the massage therapy program at Austin Massage Academy do so with the career goal of becoming sports massage therapists through massage school. These engagements with organization such as Team USA Rugby provide our students real-world opportunity to work with professional athletes and polish their skills in sports rehabilitation”, said Xue Wang, Director of Therapy Instruction.

“We take all measures of recovery seriously and are grateful to be working with the Austin Massage Academy. The recuperation sports massages they provide our players is extremely beneficial", said Kevin Ng, Head Athletic Trainer, USA Rugby Men’s National team.

The student massage clinic at the Austin Massage Academy is open to the public as students are required by the State of Texas to complete 500 hours of internship as part of the required curriculum to become a licensed massage therapist in Texas. Massage therapy sessions are 60-minutes and priced much lower than traditional massage spas. Working with organizations such as USA Rugby provides students exposure to sports massage careers and provides unique experiences. The massage school in Austin, Texas is a world-leader in providing massage therapy education to those wanting to have a career in massage therapy.

About the Austin Massage Academy:

The Austin Massage Academy was founded by two professionals, Xue Wang and Kevin Welling, with different life paths- one an immigrant and single mother that found her place and passion in the business of massage and the other an Ivy League MBA that grew up in Austin, Texas. They joined forces to create a massage instructional facility in Austin with a simple charter: to provide world-class instruction in both massage and the business of massage, while making it accessible, so that anyone can create a career of their own without being saddled by the burden of student debt.

“Understanding how money and marketing works is every bit as important as knowing Anatomy and Kinesiology to the success of someone entering a career in massage”, Welling said.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.