TBCASoft Teams With Tech Mahindra To Jointly Promote Cross-Carrier Blockchain For Telecom Operators

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBCASoft, Inc. (“TBCASoft”), a U.S.-based innovator of cross-carrier blockchain platform technology, today announced that it will collaborate with India-based Tech Mahindra Ltd. (“TechM”) to promote TBCASoft’s Cross-Carrier Blockchain Platform for telecom carriers.

TBCASoft leads the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG), a global consortium of telecom carriers, which has been gaining momentum because of its unique vision and Cross-Carrier Blockchain Platform technology. CBSG Consortium members and partners are building blockchain-based services on this platform.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media & Entertainment Business, and the CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said “Driven by a strong need to transform operations and enabling new monetization possibilities, telcos are leveraging blockchain as one of the game changing technologies. Blockchain also complements the 5G network rollout plan of telcos as it opens up new opportunities to monetize transactions happening across the network and complements existing technologies to achieve greater security. Tech Mahindra’s partnership with TBCASoft, will enable us to jointly develop and explore blockchain possibilities for CBSG Consortium members.”

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said, “Telcos continue to push the frontiers of digital transformation to provide a completely new customer experience. We at Tech Mahindra have designed various blockchain solution sets leveraging enterprise blockchain protocols, to help telcos globally accomplish higher net promoter scores, lower operational costs and enhance profitability. This consortium will play a critical role in taking these solutions to the telcos and helping them unlock multiple benefits.”

Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft and Co-Chairman of the CBSG Consortium, said, “Global carriers have already provided reliable and ubiquitous networks. By partnering with TBCASoft under the CBSG Consortium, carriers are able to create and extend their services beyond traditional markets and borders. The demand from global telecom carriers to join the CBSG blockchain collaboration with TBCASoft has been increasing rapidly. In the meantime, carriers may need additional expertise in planning new services in emerging areas. We look forward to providing more value to our consortium members by teaming-up with global partners like Tech Mahindra.”



About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 121,840+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 935 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

About TBCASoft

TBCASoft is a U.S.-based company developing innovative blockchain technology specifically for telecommunication carriers. Its consortium-based blockchain platform enables telecommunication carriers to create innovative services for their subscribers under a more secure, robust, and efficient environment. TBCASoft is located in Sunnyvale, California, the center of Silicon Valley. To learn more, please visit TBCASoft at www.tbcasoft.com.

