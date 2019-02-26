Root Engineers Releases New White Paper on Sustainability Practices for Cannabis Cultivation

Oregon-based engineering firm publishes "Sustainable Cannabis Grow Room Design" with data evaluating upfront equipment costs versus long-term profit margins

Cannabis operations need to prioritize efficient & sustainable practices that will impact their profit margins...A big piece of this is making the right decision when it comes to equipment selection” — Laura Breit, Root Engineers

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root Engineers , the cannabis-focused division of ColeBreit Engineering firm, has published a new, free white paper titled " Sustainable Cannabis Grow Room Design ." Covering sustainable practices for cannabis cultivation operations surrounding major equipment selection, the white paper analyzes data comparing upfront and long-term costs and equipment payback periods. Including expert commentary on practical applications, the new paper provides a summary of the company's depth of experience in this space."The cannabis cultivation industry is maturing very quickly, and businesses are going to continue to grow in unique ways and become more competitive," said Laura Breit, founder and managing principal of Root Engineers."As a result, operations need to prioritize efficient and sustainable practices that will impact their profit margins in both the short and long term. A big piece of this is making the right decision when it comes to equipment selection."Substantial operating costs go into providing optimal conditions for indoor grow operations, and variables such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), water usage, and electrical systems directly impact an operation’s productivity and bottom line. The Root Engineers team leverages their expertise in energy modeling, construction economics, and system design to provide expert advice for customized HVAC solutions for cannabis cultivation operations in the new white paper."Sustainable Cannabis Grow Room Design" takeaways include:- Understanding the concept of the often overlooked “payback period” for HVAC equipment, an integral concept that impacts the bottom line- Considering how a range of equipment options can provide a comprehensive base for decisions- Weighing company goals against initial equipment costs and long-term efficiency to determine best course of actionBy applying decades of experience, including in more than 80 cannabis-related projects, Root Engineers' new white paper provides unique insights to help cannabis businesses make informed decisions surrounding equipment selection.To view "Sustainable Cannabis Grow Room Design" in its entirety, visit: https://rootengineers.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Root-Engineers-Sustainable-Grow-Room-Design-1.pdf ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 80 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



