Perchance, a Miami-Based Dating App for Missed In-Person Connections Announces Expansion and Next Round of Funding

Jossua Parini, Dave Gottessmann, & Brittany Jarrin at Valentini Perchance Speed dating at Valentini Speed dating with Perchance at Valentini

Created by local Miami Entrepreneurs, Perchance enables singles the opportunity to reconnect with people they’ve shared real life passing moments with.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singles in Miami are helping bring success to Perchance , the newest dating app that has hundreds reconnecting with potential loves they shared a real-life experience with.Miami has been named one of the U.S. cities to watch for the newest tech innovations, and Perchance is determined to be one of those examples. With one of the largest populations of singles, it was natural for tech entrepreneur Dave Gottesmann and his team to launch the app in their own backyard.This Valentine’s Day, over 600 guests turned out to the Valentine’s Day event at SLS Hyde Beach hosted by Creative Glue with speed dating by Perchance.“Even though we had nearly a hundred people participating in speed dating, we saw at least 3x that amount of activity on the Perchance App following the Valentine’s Event,” said Gottesmann. “Even those singles who didn’t participate, or were maybe too shy to strike up a conversation in person, they were able to log into the Perchance App that night, or days following, and reconnect with someone who otherwise might have got away.”While there are many apps and dating sites that currently suggest potential love connections based on questionnaires or photos, until now, there has been a lack of integration between real life and online dating. Using GPS technology, the Perchance app allows users to locate other users who were recently in the same immediate vicinity. When two users confirm a missed connection, Perchance gives them the ability to coordinate a time and place to meet. In seconds, two people who would’ve otherwise missed the opportunity to meet are on their way to forming a real connection.According to Gottesmann, mobile dating has become repetitive and exhausting. Singles find themselves swiping endlessly through strangers, rarely able to meet their matches face-to-face, and constantly gambling on if they’ll even like their dates in person. The hope for a serendipitous encounter with a future soul mate at a coffee shop has become obsolete and has been replaced with cold and formulaic dating apps.In addition to connecting users, Perchance also integrates with local businesses to provide a place for the users to meet. Through partnerships with bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and even fitness groups, Perchance users gain access to new experiences and often receive discounts and added value when they visit local partners.This combination of technology and innovation - perfected through tireless testing and with the help of UM’s The Launch Pad, Perchance has become the dating app that changes the game by giving fate a little push. Perchance turns The One that Got Away into THE ONE.Perchance earned 5th place on Product Hunt, featuring the best new products in technology and recently pitched the original shark from Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, on Pitch Investors Live.For more information, visit perchanceapp.com or download the app in the App or Google Play Store.



