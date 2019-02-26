Energy Focus Names New Independent Directors to Board

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED retrofit technologies, today announced that it has appointed two new independent directors, Jennifer Y. Cheng and Geraldine McManus, to its Board of Directors.



The appointments were made pursuant to an agreement entered into with the investor group, which holds a 17.6% ownership position in the company, comprised of Gina Huang, Brilliant Start Enterprise, Inc., Jag International, Ltd., Jiangang Luo, Cleantech Global Ltd., James Tu, 5 Elements Global Fund L.P., Communal International, Ltd., Yeh-Mei Hui Cheng, and 5 Elements Energy Efficiency Limited. The new independent directors were proposed by the investor group and approved by the Energy Focus Board. Ms. Cheng and Ms. McManus will also serve as members of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

“We value input from all of our stockholders,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Energy Focus, Inc., “and look forward to the industry and business expertise that Ms. Cheng and Ms. McManus will bring to our Board.”

James Tu, representing the investor group, said, “The appointment of these new directors will provide additional insights and valuable expertise to Energy Focus. We are pleased to have worked constructively with Energy Focus to reach this agreement, which we believe will further strengthen the Board of Directors and enhance value for stockholders.”

Glenda Dorchak, who has served as an Energy Focus director since June 2015, including as the chair of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and most recently as the chair as its Compensation Committee, has announced that she will step down from the Board. “Given the perspective and commitment these new directors bring to the Board and my intention not to continue on the Board following this year’s annual meeting, I am stepping down now in support of a smaller Board that is more appropriate for the company’s operational scale,” Ms. Dorchak said. “I wish the company and its associates all the best as it continues to execute on its strategic priorities.”

Dr. Ted Tewksbury commented “We are extremely grateful to Glenda for her devotion to Energy Focus during her term. Her extensive executive, technology industry and board governance expertise has been invaluable and we wish her well in her continued role as a board member of other organizations.”

New Directors

Jennifer Cheng

Ms. Cheng is a co-founder and Chairwoman of Social Energy Partners LLC, which pioneered the Intelligent Building as-a-Service model to accelerate the adoption of sustainability technologies and building IoT. Ms. Cheng also served as an independent director of Energy Focus from 2012 to July 2014. Previously, she was the founder and Chairwoman of The X/Y Group, a marketing enterprise that markets and distributes global consumer brand products, including JanSport and Skechers in the greater China region. Previously, Ms. Cheng was a Marketing Director for Molten Metal Technology, a Boston-based clean energy company that developed patented technologies and offered solutions for advanced treatment and energy recycling for hazardous radioactive waste. Ms. Cheng received B.S. in Economics and International Business from Rutgers University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration with focus on Marketing and Finance.

Geraldine McManus

Ms. McManus has been a Managing Member of Granger Management since May 2014. Previously, she was a Managing Director in the Investment Management Division at Goldman Sachs, where she worked from February 1998 until February 2014 and helped build its Private Wealth Management business, including structuring its business model and key functions focused on ultra-high net worth individuals and family groups. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Ms. McManus spent six years at Merrill Lynch as a Managing Director heading the Yankee Debt Capital Markets Group, advising sovereigns, supranational and international corporations on global debt issuance and liability management. Before working at Merrill Lynch, Ms. McManus spent six years at Salomon Brothers, two years as an associate in Corporate Finance and four years as a Product Specialist in the Hedge Management/Derivatives Group. Ms. McManus received a B.S. from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from Wharton. She serves on the Board of Trustees for The Delbarton School in Morristown, New Jersey, The Caron Foundation in Wernersville, Pennsylvania and The Jane Goodall Institute.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technology. As the creator of the first UL-verified flicker-free LED products, Energy Focus’ products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as safety, health and productivity benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers serve the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education and military markets.

Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Contacts:

Jerry Turin

Chief Financial Officer

ir@energyfocus.com

Jim Fanucchi

Darrow Associates, Inc.

ir@energyfocus.com



