Turbine Gear Boxes Market - Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities - Analysis 2019 to 2024

Turbine Gear Boxes Market 2019

Turbine gear box is typically used in a wind turbine to increase rotational speed from a low-speed rotor to a higher speed electrical generator. A common ratio is about 90:1, with a rate 16.7 rpm input from the rotor to 1,500 rpm output for the generator. It is important to ensure that the drivetrain effectively isolates the gearbox, or to ensure that the gearbox is designed to support these loads, otherwise internal gearbox components can become severely misaligned. This can lead to stress concentrations and failures.

Scope of the Report:

Turbine gear boxes market kept growing in recent years. As many countries are promoting the wind energy construction, turbine gear boxes market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, there are only a few companies in the turbine gear boxes industry due to the technical barrier. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in US and EU. China is becoming the important market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for turbine gear boxes is growing.

In 2015, the global production of the turbine gear boxes reaches over 66856 MW; the gross margin was around 24.77% during the last five years. We forecast that the global turbine gear boxes market will grow in a CAGR of 10.38% from 2016 to 2021.

At present, main manufacturers in the market are Siemens, China Transmission and ZF etc. The leading three companies occupy about 73% market share in 2015.

To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Many companies are trying to break through the barriers and enter the industry. In the future, turbine gear boxes market will still be a market of high concentration in a short time.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, turbine gear boxes manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, integration will be the technology trends of turbine gear boxes.

The worldwide market for Turbine Gear Boxes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 9180 million US$ in 2024, from 5500 million US$ in 2019.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siemens

China Transmission

ZF

Moventas

VOITH

Allen Gears

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

3 MW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore



