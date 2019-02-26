Vitamin K3 Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Vitamin K3 Market 2019 Top Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

Global Vitamin K3 Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Vitamin K3 Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 124 Pages With Detiled Analysis.

Description

Vitamin K3 vitamin belongs to a family of vitamin K, In general, it is a white or off-white crystallized powder, it will cake after moisture, Soluble in water and hot ethanol, insoluble in ice ethanol, but not soluble in benzene ,ether, and the aqueous solution PH4.7-7. It is stable at room temperature. Easily decomposed when exposed to light, it is sensitive to acidic substances.

Scope of the Report:

At present, domestic and international prices of raw materials are relatively low, which guarantees the vitamin K3 manufacturer's gross margins to some extent, but in the next period of time, after rising raw material prices, will make the manufacturer's gross profit greatly reduced.

Currently, the high degree of industrial concentration of vitamin K3, which makes domestic manufacturers have significant price control.

The worldwide market for Vitamin K3 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vitamin K3 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dirox

Oxyvit

Brother Enterprises

Vanetta

Peace Chemical

Zhenhua Chemical

Chongqing Minfeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MSB

MNB

MPB

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Medicine

Feed Additives

