Wellness Food Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Wellness Food -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness Food Industry
Description
The global Wellness Food market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wellness Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Wellness Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wellness Food in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Wellness Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wellness Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Danone
General Mills
Heinz
Kellogg
Nestle
PepsiCo
Abbott Laboratories
Coco-Cola
The Great Nutrition
The Hain Celestial
Unilever
Worthington Foods
Nature's Path Foods
Albert's Organic
Chiquita Brands
Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods
Arla Foods
Hormel Foods
Mead Johnson Nutrition
Market size by Product
Organic Food
Functional Food
Other
Market size by End User
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Independent Small Grocers
Convenience Stores
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Wellness Food market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wellness Food market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Wellness Food companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Wellness Food submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wellness Food Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wellness Food Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Organic Food
1.4.3 Functional Food
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Wellness Food Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.5.3 Independent Small Grocers
1.5.4 Convenience Stores
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wellness Food Market Size
2.1.1 Global Wellness Food Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Wellness Food Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Wellness Food Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Wellness Food Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Wellness Food Revenue by Regions
....
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Danone
11.1.1 Danone Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Danone Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Danone Wellness Food Products Offered
11.1.5 Danone Recent Development
11.2 General Mills
11.2.1 General Mills Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 General Mills Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 General Mills Wellness Food Products Offered
11.2.5 General Mills Recent Development
11.3 Heinz
11.3.1 Heinz Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Heinz Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Heinz Wellness Food Products Offered
11.3.5 Heinz Recent Development
11.4 Kellogg
11.4.1 Kellogg Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Kellogg Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Kellogg Wellness Food Products Offered
11.4.5 Kellogg Recent Development
11.5 Nestle
11.5.1 Nestle Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Nestle Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Nestle Wellness Food Products Offered
11.5.5 Nestle Recent Development
11.6 PepsiCo
11.6.1 PepsiCo Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 PepsiCo Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 PepsiCo Wellness Food Products Offered
11.6.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
11.7 Abbott Laboratories
11.7.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Abbott Laboratories Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Abbott Laboratories Wellness Food Products Offered
11.7.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development
11.8 Coco-Cola
11.8.1 Coco-Cola Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Coco-Cola Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Coco-Cola Wellness Food Products Offered
11.8.5 Coco-Cola Recent Development
11.9 The Great Nutrition
11.9.1 The Great Nutrition Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 The Great Nutrition Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 The Great Nutrition Wellness Food Products Offered
11.9.5 The Great Nutrition Recent Development
11.10 The Hain Celestial
11.10.1 The Hain Celestial Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 The Hain Celestial Wellness Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 The Hain Celestial Wellness Food Products Offered
11.10.5 The Hain Celestial Recent Development
11.11 Unilever
11.12 Worthington Foods
11.13 Nature's Path Foods
11.14 Albert's Organic
11.15 Chiquita Brands
11.16 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods
11.17 Arla Foods
11.18 Hormel Foods
11.19 Mead Johnson Nutrition
Continued...
