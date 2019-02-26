Frozen Potatoes Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Frozen Potatoes -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen Potatoes Industry

Description

This report studies the global market size of Frozen Potatoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Potatoes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Frozen Potatoes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Frozen Potatoes is prepared from washed, mature, sound tubers of the potato plant of the species and subjected to a freezing process in the appropriate equipment. In general, frozen potatoes must be shipped at 0 degrees F (plus or minus 10 degrees F).

In 2017, the global Frozen Potatoes market size was 12400 million US$ and is forecast to 18600 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Potatoes market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Frozen Potatoes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Frozen Potatoes include

McCain Foods

Lamb Weston

Simplot Foods

Kraft Heinz

Aviko Group

Farm Frites

Cavendish Farms

Agristo

Nomad Foods

General Mills

Ardo

11er Nahrungsmittel

Pizzoli

Landun

Goya Foods

Seneca Foods

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3431846-global-frozen-potatoes-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market Size Split by Type

Chips

Non-chips

Market Size Split by Application

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Household

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Frozen Potatoes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Frozen Potatoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Frozen Potatoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Frozen Potatoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Frozen Potatoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3431846-global-frozen-potatoes-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Frozen Potatoes Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chips

1.4.3 Non-chips

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

1.5.3 Household

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Market Size

2.1.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Frozen Potatoes Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue by Regions

...

11 Company Profiles

11.1 McCain Foods

11.1.1 McCain Foods Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.1.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Lamb Weston

11.2.1 Lamb Weston Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.2.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Simplot Foods

11.3.1 Simplot Foods Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.3.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Kraft Heinz

11.4.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.4.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Aviko Group

11.5.1 Aviko Group Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.5.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Farm Frites

11.6.1 Farm Frites Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.6.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Cavendish Farms

11.7.1 Cavendish Farms Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.7.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Agristo

11.8.1 Agristo Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.8.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Nomad Foods

11.9.1 Nomad Foods Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.9.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 General Mills

11.10.1 General Mills Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Frozen Potatoes

11.10.4 Frozen Potatoes Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Ardo

11.12 11er Nahrungsmittel

11.13 Pizzoli

11.14 Landun

11.15 Goya Foods

11.16 Seneca Foods

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3431846

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.