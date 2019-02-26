Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Night-vision Goggles Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Night-vision Goggles Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global Night-vision Goggles Market Insights, Forecast to 2025" New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 122 Pages With Detiled Analysis.

Description

The global Night-vision Goggles market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Night-vision Goggles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Night-vision Goggles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Night-vision Goggles in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Night-vision Goggles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Night-vision Goggles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
NVT 
ROE 
Apresys 
Yukon 
Daking Optoelectronics 
KATOD 
ORPHA 
ATN 
Bushnell 
Night Owl 
Kelusi 
Luna Optics 
Centurion Systems 
Bering Optics 
AD2V 
Dedal

 

Market size by Product 
Monoculars 
Binoculars 
Market size by End User 
Military 
Police and Law Enforcement 
Rescue Operations 
Outdoor Adventures 
Others

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Night-vision Goggles Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Night-vision Goggles Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Monoculars 
1.4.3 Binoculars 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Night-vision Goggles Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Military 
1.5.3 Police and Law Enforcement 
1.5.4 Rescue Operations 
1.5.5 Outdoor Adventures 
1.5.6 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

………….

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 NVT 
11.1.1 NVT Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 NVT Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 NVT Night-vision Goggles Products Offered 
11.1.5 NVT Recent Development 
11.2 ROE 
11.2.1 ROE Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 ROE Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 ROE Night-vision Goggles Products Offered 
11.2.5 ROE Recent Development 
11.3 Apresys 
11.3.1 Apresys Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Apresys Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Apresys Night-vision Goggles Products Offered 
11.3.5 Apresys Recent Development 
11.4 Yukon 
11.4.1 Yukon Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Yukon Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Yukon Night-vision Goggles Products Offered 
11.4.5 Yukon Recent Development 
11.5 Daking Optoelectronics 
11.5.1 Daking Optoelectronics Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Daking Optoelectronics Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Daking Optoelectronics Night-vision Goggles Products Offered 
11.5.5 Daking Optoelectronics Recent Development 
11.6 KATOD 
11.6.1 KATOD Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 KATOD Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 KATOD Night-vision Goggles Products Offered 
11.6.5 KATOD Recent Development 
11.7 ORPHA 
11.7.1 ORPHA Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 ORPHA Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 ORPHA Night-vision Goggles Products Offered 
11.7.5 ORPHA Recent Development 

……..CONTINUED


Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

