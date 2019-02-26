Night-vision Goggles Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Night-vision Goggles Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation, Industry and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Night-vision Goggles Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Night-vision Goggles Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 122 Pages With Detiled Analysis.

Description

The global Night-vision Goggles market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Night-vision Goggles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Night-vision Goggles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Night-vision Goggles in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Night-vision Goggles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Night-vision Goggles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

NVT

ROE

Apresys

Yukon

Daking Optoelectronics

KATOD

ORPHA

ATN

Bushnell

Night Owl

Kelusi

Luna Optics

Centurion Systems

Bering Optics

AD2V

Dedal

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3764195-global-night-vision-goggles-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Monoculars

Binoculars

Market size by End User

Military

Police and Law Enforcement

Rescue Operations

Outdoor Adventures

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3764195-global-night-vision-goggles-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Night-vision Goggles Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Night-vision Goggles Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Monoculars

1.4.3 Binoculars

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Night-vision Goggles Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Police and Law Enforcement

1.5.4 Rescue Operations

1.5.5 Outdoor Adventures

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 NVT

11.1.1 NVT Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 NVT Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 NVT Night-vision Goggles Products Offered

11.1.5 NVT Recent Development

11.2 ROE

11.2.1 ROE Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 ROE Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 ROE Night-vision Goggles Products Offered

11.2.5 ROE Recent Development

11.3 Apresys

11.3.1 Apresys Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Apresys Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Apresys Night-vision Goggles Products Offered

11.3.5 Apresys Recent Development

11.4 Yukon

11.4.1 Yukon Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Yukon Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Yukon Night-vision Goggles Products Offered

11.4.5 Yukon Recent Development

11.5 Daking Optoelectronics

11.5.1 Daking Optoelectronics Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Daking Optoelectronics Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Daking Optoelectronics Night-vision Goggles Products Offered

11.5.5 Daking Optoelectronics Recent Development

11.6 KATOD

11.6.1 KATOD Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 KATOD Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 KATOD Night-vision Goggles Products Offered

11.6.5 KATOD Recent Development

11.7 ORPHA

11.7.1 ORPHA Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 ORPHA Night-vision Goggles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 ORPHA Night-vision Goggles Products Offered

11.7.5 ORPHA Recent Development

……..CONTINUED



About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.