Portable Power Bank Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Consumption,Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

The global Portable Power Bank market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Portable Power Bank market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Portable Power Bank in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Portable Power Bank in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Portable Power Bank market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Portable Power Bank market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Mophie
Samsung
Mipow
Sony
Maxell
Philips
RavPower
POWERBANK Electronics Corporation
Samya
FSP Europe
Xtorm
Lepow
HIPER
PISEN
Romoss
SCUD
Yoobao
DX Power
PINENG
Besiter
Market size by Product
10000mAh
Market size by End User
Mobile
Tablet
Media Device
Other Electronic Equipment
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Portable Power Bank market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Portable Power Bank market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Portable Power Bank companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Portable Power Bank submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Power Bank are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MW). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Portable Power Bank market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable Power Bank Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 10000mAh
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Mobile
1.5.3 Tablet
1.5.4 Media Device
1.5.5 Other Electronic Equipment
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Portable Power Bank Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Portable Power Bank Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Portable Power Bank Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Portable Power Bank Forecast
12.5 Europe Portable Power Bank Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Portable Power Bank Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Forecast
Continued………................
