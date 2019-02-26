Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

This report provides in depth study of “Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Primearth EV Energy

FDK

GP Batteries International

Highpower International Inc

Corun

Panasonic

Huanyu battery

GS Yuasa

Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)

Lexel Battery (Coslight)

EPT Battery Co., Ltd

Energizer Holdings

Great Power Energy

Suppo

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics

Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

HEV

Retail Market

Cordless Phone

Dust Collector

Personal Care

Lighting Tools

Electric Tool

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 METHODOLOGY

3 TRENDS AND DRIVERS

3.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size and Trends

3.2 Opportunities in Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery

3.3 Market Inhibitors

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Industry Chain

4.2 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Cost Analysis

4.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Pricing Strategy

4.4 Distribution Structure

4.5 Enter Strategy

5 MARKET AND TECHNICAL CHALLENGES

5.1 Commercialization Stage

5.2 Economic Impact

5.3 Competitive landscape Overview

5.4 Regulatory/Government policy

6 PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

6.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4 Threat of Substitute

6.5 Segment Rivalry

7 Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Upstream Overview

7.2 Companies Distribution

7.3 Brand and Processing

7.4 Distribution Channel

8 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery MARKET, BY TYPE

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Size & Analysis, By Type

8.2.1 Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics

8.2.2 Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

9 Global MARKET, BY REGIONS

9.1 Global Market Size and Share by Regions

9.2 North America Market

9.2.1 US

9.2.1 Canada

9.2.1 Mexico

9.3 Europe Market

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Sweden

9.3.3 Germany

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.6 France

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia & Pacific Market

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.4.7 Rest of Asia & Pacific

9.5 LAMEA Market

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East

9.5.3 Africa

10 Top Company

10.1 Primearth EV Energy

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Recent Development

10.2 FDK

10.3 GP Batteries International

10.4 Highpower International Inc

10.5 Corun

10.6 Panasonic

10.7 Huanyu battery

10.8 GS Yuasa

10.9 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)

10.10 Lexel Battery (Coslight)

10.11 EPT Battery Co., Ltd

10.12 Energizer Holdings

10.13 Great Power Energy

10.14 Suppo

