Gift Cards Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Gift Cards -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gift Cards Industry
Description
A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.
The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017.
There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees’ contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card Value is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.
The global Gift Cards market is valued at 337600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 505900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gift Cards market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Gift Cards in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gift Cards in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Gift Cards market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gift Cards market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Amazon
ITunes
Walmart
Google Play
Starbucks
Home Depot
Walgreens
Sephora
Lowes
Carrefour
JD
Best Buy
Sainsbury's
Macy's
Virgin
IKEA
H&M
Zara
JCB Gift Card
AL-FUTTAIM ACE
Market size by Product
Universal Accepted Open Loop
E-Gifting
Restaurant Closed Loop
Retail Closed Loop
Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Market size by End User
Restaurant
Deportment Store
Coffee Shop
Entertainment (Movie, Music)
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gift Cards Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Universal Accepted Open Loop
1.4.3 E-Gifting
1.4.4 Restaurant Closed Loop
1.4.5 Retail Closed Loop
1.4.6 Miscellaneous Closed Loop
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Restaurant
1.5.3 Deportment Store
1.5.4 Coffee Shop
1.5.5 Entertainment (Movie, Music)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size
2.1.1 Global Gift Cards Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Gift Cards Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Gift Cards Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Gift Cards Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue by Regions
....
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Amazon
11.1.1 Amazon Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Amazon Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Amazon Gift Cards Products Offered
11.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
11.2 ITunes
11.3 Walmart
11.4 Google Play
11.5 Starbucks
11.6 Home Depot
11.7 Walgreens
11.8 Sephora
11.9 Lowes
11.10 Carrefour
11.11 JD
11.12 Best Buy
11.13 Sainsbury's
11.14 Macy's
11.15 Virgin
11.16 IKEA
11.17 H&M
11.18 Zara
Continued...
