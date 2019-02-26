Gift Cards Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Gift Cards -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017.

There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees’ contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card Value is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.

The global Gift Cards market is valued at 337600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 505900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gift Cards market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gift Cards in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gift Cards in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gift Cards market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gift Cards market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury's

Macy's

Virgin

IKEA

H&M

Zara

JCB Gift Card

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

Market size by Product

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Market size by End User

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

