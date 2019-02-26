Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Gift Cards Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Gift Cards -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Gift Cards Industry

Description

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees. 

The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017. 

There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees’ contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card Value is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases. 

The global Gift Cards market is valued at 337600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 505900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gift Cards market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gift Cards in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gift Cards in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Gift Cards market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gift Cards market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 

Amazon 
ITunes 
Walmart 
Google Play 
Starbucks 
Home Depot 
Walgreens 
Sephora 
Lowes 
Carrefour 
JD 
Best Buy 
Sainsbury's 
Macy's 
Virgin 
IKEA 
H&M  
Zara 
JCB Gift Card 
AL-FUTTAIM ACE

Market size by Product 
Universal Accepted Open Loop 
E-Gifting 
Restaurant Closed Loop 
Retail Closed Loop 
Miscellaneous Closed Loop 
Market size by End User 
Restaurant 
Deportment Store 
Coffee Shop 
Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Gift Cards Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Universal Accepted Open Loop 
1.4.3 E-Gifting 
1.4.4 Restaurant Closed Loop 
1.4.5 Retail Closed Loop 
1.4.6 Miscellaneous Closed Loop 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Restaurant 
1.5.3 Deportment Store 
1.5.4 Coffee Shop 
1.5.5 Entertainment (Movie, Music) 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Gift Cards Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Gift Cards Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Gift Cards Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Gift Cards Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue by Regions

....

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Amazon 
11.1.1 Amazon Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Amazon Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Amazon Gift Cards Products Offered 
11.1.5 Amazon Recent Development 
11.2 ITunes 
11.3 Walmart 
11.4 Google Play 
11.5 Starbucks 
11.6 Home Depot 
11.7 Walgreens 
11.8 Sephora 
11.9 Lowes  
11.10 Carrefour 
11.11 JD 
11.12 Best Buy 
11.13 Sainsbury's 
11.14 Macy's 
11.15 Virgin 
11.16 IKEA 
11.17 H&M  
11.18 Zara

