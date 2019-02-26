Cholera Vaccines 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.56 % and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

About Cholera Vaccines

The cholera vaccines market appears to be concentrated due to the presence of few established players. The major vendors in the market compete based on pricing and presence across the world. The presence of a rich pipeline, strategic partnerships, and operational base are the other major competitive factors among cholera vaccine manufacturers. Cholera vaccines can be segmented into three product types which includes Shanchol, DUKORAL, and Vaxchora. Shanchol segment accounted for the major share of the cholera vaccines market. Cholera is very common in countries such as Congo, Yemen, South Sudan, Mozambique, and Haiti and these countries are the major adopters of Shanchol since this vaccine provides better long-term protection for children especially under the age of six.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global cholera vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cholera vaccines market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cholera vaccines.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• PaxVax

• Sanofi

• Valneva

Market driver

• Lack of proper sanitation and consumption of contaminated food

Market trend

• Increasing number of public-private initiatives

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

