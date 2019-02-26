Global Neurovascular Devices Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Neurovascular Devices Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report studies the global Neurovascular Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Neurovascular Devices market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Neurovascular Devices refer to the tools that used to pass through the blood vessels to diagnose and treat diseases and conditions of the brain and nervous system rather than using open surgery. Neurovascular Devices comprise a large segment of medical devices, including embolic coils, neurovascular stents (carotid and intracranial stents), intravascular devices, neurothrombectomy devices, flow diverters, embolic protection device, balloons and stent retrievers.

Neurovascular devices belong to minimally invasive solutions for stroke prevention and management, and the treatment of cerebral arteriovenous malformations.

The global Neurovascular Devices market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Terumo

Penumbra

Microport Scientific Corporation

Abbott Vascular

W. L. Gore & Associates

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2742710-global-neurovascular-devices-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems

Support Devices

Neurothrombectomy Devices

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2742710-global-neurovascular-devices-market-research-report-2018

Table Of Contents:

1 Neurovascular Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neurovascular Devices

1.2 Neurovascular Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

1.2.4 Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems

1.2.5 Support Devices

1.2.6 Neurothrombectomy Devices

1.3 Global Neurovascular Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Neurovascular Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Units

1.4 Global Neurovascular Devices Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Neurovascular Devices (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Neurovascular Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Neurovascular Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Neurovascular Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neurovascular Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Neurovascular Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Global Neurovascular Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Stryker Corporation

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Neurovascular Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Stryker Corporation Neurovascular Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Neurovascular Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Neurovascular Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Medtronic

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Neurovascular Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Medtronic Neurovascular Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Terumo

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Neurovascular Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Terumo Neurovascular Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Penumbra

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Neurovascular Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Penumbra Neurovascular Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…….

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.