The World Dental CAD-CAM Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.35 % from 2019 to 2022

About Dental CAD-CAM

Dental CAD-CAM systems help dentists to create highly effective designs and restorations in a single appointment. Dental CAD-CAM systems comprise a digital impression system, 3D dental design software, and a milling device as a single system to design a complete digital workflow procedure of restoration.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global dental CAD-CAM market to generate a revenue of $768 million by 2022.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dental CAD-CAM market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Dental CAD-CAM Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Align technology 
• Danaher 
• Dentsply Sirona 
• Planmeca 
• Zimmer-Biomet 
• 3Shape

 

Market driver 
• High demand for dental cosmetic surgeries. 
Market challenge 
• High maintenance and implementation cost of CAD-CAM systems 
Market trend 
• Use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:      

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT 
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 
PART 04: INTRODUCTION 
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE 
• Market ecosystem 
• Market characteristics 
• Market segmentation analysis 
PART 06: MARKET SIZING 
• Market definition 
• Market sizing 2017 
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 
• Bargaining power of buyers 
• Bargaining power of suppliers 
• Threat of new entrants 
• Threat of substitutes 
• Threat of rivalry 
• Market condition 
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT 
• Segmentation by product 
• Comparison by product 
• Dental practices CAD-CAM systems– Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Dental laboratories CAD-CAM systems – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Market opportunity by product 
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE 
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 
• Geographical segmentation 
• Regional comparison 
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Market opportunity 
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK 
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS 
• Use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions 
• Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions 
• Development of customized solutions 
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE 
• Overview 
• Landscape disruption 
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS 
• Vendors covered 
• Vendor classification 
• Market positioning of vendors 
• Align Technology 
• Danaher 
• Dentsply Sirona 
• Planmeca 
• Zimmer-Biomet 
• 3Shape 

