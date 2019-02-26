Qualitician Launches Career Portal for Software Testing and Quality Assurance Professionals

Qualitician Aims to Create a Unified Experience for Everyone in the Software Testing Industry With Its New Career Portal and HR Tools

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qualitician, a software startup based in Hyderabad, India, announced that they have launched the first, exclusive career portal for software testing and QA professionals. The Qualitician portal unifies the job and talent search process by combining advertising, networking, and training tools into a cohesive experience.Mr. Ram Uppalapati, Director of Qualitician, commented that his startup's job portal will promote innovation by bringing all people in the software testing industry together to share talent and ideas. Mr. Uppalapati went on to explain that an industry-exclusive platform can shorten the average time spent looking for jobs.The career portal is expected to match skilled software testing and QA professionals with job openings across the software testing industry. By targeting a single industry, the platform can use network effects to quickly share job and training opportunities. For example, software testing professionals and companies can meet together via a virtual job fair. Qualitician aims to integrate the best aspects of traditional networking into a digital medium. The portal also offers social media sharing through platforms like LinkedIn to increase engagement for a job post.The Qualitician portal gives employers tools to target skilled software QA professionals. One option for employers to increase their exposure is through featured listings. The jobs offered by featured companies take the top positions on search results pages. Employers can also use email campaigns to advertise job offers to relevant job seekers using the portal.HR professionals often mistakenly hire applicants who overstate the skills on their CV. In other cases, the skills learned in four-year universities are often outdated for the demands of the current software testing industry. Qualitician hopes to eliminate this skill mismatch problem by giving employers the opportunity to train and test candidates before offering software QA jobs Employers and other course-providers can upload courses in the career portal. These software testing courses teach job seekers more about the expectations of specific roles. Job seekers can use this information to adjust their studies to become more qualified in software testing labor markets. Meanwhile, companies that need software quality assurance professionals gain access to a pool of applicants who successfully completed their courses.The global software testing market is projected to expand by a CAGR of 15 percent to reach $50 billion by 2020. The IT industry currently allocates 25 to 30 percent of its budget to QA and testing. Of this QA and testing budget, 20 to 25 percent of funds are allocated to HR.Mr. Ram Uppalapati said, "A large amount of time and resources that could be spent on testing and improving products in small software companies is spent on repetitive HR tasks. We aim to give small companies a shot at competing with industry leaders with our platform's tools."Startups and SMBs use valuable time on finding and evaluating job candidates. Qualitician plans to reduce the time and financial costs of filling software testing jobs by providing outsourced HR services. Employers can use the portal for tasks like resume screening, skill evaluation, and interview scheduling.Registrations open for employers, job seekers, and recruiters in India. During the initial phase, employers can post an unlimited number of jobs and courses.Qualitician is a Hyderabad-based startup company that provides an exclusive job platform to companies and professionals in the software testing industry. The company aims to bridge the gap between talented software testing professionals and employers.For more information and to register, visit their official website: http://www.Qualitician.com



