Packaged Burgers 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.31 % and Forecast to 2022

About Packaged Burgers

Packaged burgers are frozen or chilled, which are usually bought by customers and used as per their convenience as they have a shelf life in a range of 1-30 days when kept under refrigeration. The global packaged frozen food market is the immediate parent market for the global packaged burgers market. The market will witness a huge growth during the forecast period as the demand for frozen pizzas, frozen burgers, and frozen ready-to-eat products is rising in developing economies of Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe. The market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of local and global vendors.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global packaged burgers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global packaged burgers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenues generated from the sales of packaged burgers in various geographical regions. These also include the sales data of various major vendors operating in the global packaged burgers market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Packaged Burgers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BUBBA foods

• DR. PRAEGER'S SENSIBLE FOODS

• Drink Eat Well

• Kellogg

• Monde Nissin

• Paragon Quality Foods

• The Kraft Heinz Company

Other prominent vendors

• Amy's Kitchen

• Beyond Meat

• Campbell's

• Cremonini Group

• DiLuigi Foods

• Glendale Foods

• Hensons

• QRUNCH Foods

• Rangeland Foods

• Sainsbury's

• Zandbergen



Market driver

• Rising urbanization and growing demand for convenience food products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fast food restaurants sustaining dominance

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing adoption of online retailing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Global packaged burgers market - market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Global packaged burgers market by product type

• Comparison by product type

• Frozen burger – market size and forecast

• Chilled burger – market size and forecast

• Fresh burger – market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by product type

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global packaged burgers market by geography

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Packaged burgers market in UK

• Packaged burgers market in US

• Packaged burgers market in Germany

• Packaged burgers market in Italy

• Packaged burgers market in Canada

• Packaged burgers market in Spain

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing adoption of online retailing

• Growing millennial population worldwide

• Rising trend of health consciousness and premiumization

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• BUBBA foods

• DR. PRAEGER'S SENSIBLE FOODS

• Drink Eat Well

• Kellogg

• Monde Nissin

• Paragon Quality Foods

• The Kraft Heinz Company

Continued…….



