Potato Protein Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications.

At present, the production of potato protein is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of potato protein in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 75% in the global production in 2016. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.

The global production and capacity of potato protein was fluctuant in a small range from the past five years; the capacity is from about 48500 MT in 2012 to 56800 MT in 2016 while the production is from 21035 MT to 25064 MT. It is expected that it will increase in future. In the world, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe, such as Avebe, Tereos, Roquette and AKV Langholt AMBA.

The Global potato protein market would growth with CAGR of 2.06% from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The annual consumption amount of potato protein would reach to 33.5 K MT in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Potato Protein market is valued at 88 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Potato Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potato Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avebe

Tereos

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Emsland-StärkeGmbH

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Meelunie

Royal Ingredients Group

Südstärke

Pepees

PPZ Niechlow

Agrana

WPPZ

China Essence Group.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%)

Segment by Application

Feed Industry

Food Industry

