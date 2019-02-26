Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Facial Rejuvenation Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019

Description

This report focuses on the global Facial Rejuvenation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Facial Rejuvenation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Corp) 
Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. 
Allergan Inc. 
Anteis S.A. 
Biopolymer GmbH & Co KG 
Contura International A/S 
Cutera Inc. 
Fotona d.d. 
Galderma S.A. 
Cynosure, Inc. 
Fibrocell Science, Inc. 
Lumenis Ltd. 
Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Chemical Peel 
Dermabrasion 
Microabrasion 
Surgical Restoration

Market segment by Application, split into 
Forehead 
Eyebrows 
Lips

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Facial Rejuvenation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Facial Rejuvenation development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Chemical Peel 
1.4.3 Dermabrasion 
1.4.4 Microabrasion 
1.4.5 Surgical Restoration 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Forehead 
1.5.3 Eyebrows 
1.5.4 Lips 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Facial Rejuvenation Market Size 
2.2 Facial Rejuvenation Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Facial Rejuvenation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Facial Rejuvenation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Corp) 
12.1.1 Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Corp) Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.1.4 Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Corp) Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Corp) Recent Development 
12.2 Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. 
12.2.1 Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.2.4 Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Recent Development 
12.3 Allergan Inc. 
12.3.1 Allergan Inc. Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.3.4 Allergan Inc. Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Allergan Inc. Recent Development 
12.4 Anteis S.A. 
12.4.1 Anteis S.A. Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.4.4 Anteis S.A. Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Anteis S.A. Recent Development 
12.5 Biopolymer GmbH & Co KG 
12.5.1 Biopolymer GmbH & Co KG Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.5.4 Biopolymer GmbH & Co KG Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Biopolymer GmbH & Co KG Recent Development 
12.6 Contura International A/S 
12.6.1 Contura International A/S Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.6.4 Contura International A/S Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Contura International A/S Recent Development 
12.7 Cutera Inc. 
12.7.1 Cutera Inc. Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.7.4 Cutera Inc. Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Cutera Inc. Recent Development 
12.8 Fotona d.d. 
12.8.1 Fotona d.d. Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.8.4 Fotona d.d. Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Fotona d.d. Recent Development 
12.9 Galderma S.A. 
12.9.1 Galderma S.A. Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.9.4 Galderma S.A. Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Galderma S.A. Recent Development 
12.10 Cynosure, Inc. 
12.10.1 Cynosure, Inc. Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Facial Rejuvenation Introduction 
12.10.4 Cynosure, Inc. Revenue in Facial Rejuvenation Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Cynosure, Inc. Recent Development 
12.11 Fibrocell Science, Inc. 
12.12 Lumenis Ltd. 
12.13 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation

