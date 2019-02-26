Global Machine Translation Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Global Machine Translation Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine translation, sometimes referred to by the abbreviation MT (not to be confused with computer-aided translation, machine-aided human translation (MAHT) or interactive translation) is a sub-field of computational linguistics that investigates the use of software to translate text or speech from one language to another.

The industry is mainly driven by the increasing demand for automated translations to remove repetitive tasks and the rising need for localization to help serve the customers in an enhanced manner.

In 2018, the global Machine Translation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Machine Translation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Translation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AppTek

Asia Online

Cloudwords

IBM

Lighthouse IP

Lingo24

Lingotek

Lionbridge Technologies

Lucy Software and Services

Moravia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automated Translation

Smart Automated Translation

Raw Machine Translation

Fully Automated Usable Translations

Rule Based Machine Translation

Statistical Machine Translation Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Military & Defense

Electronics

IT

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Machine Translation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Machine Translation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

