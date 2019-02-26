Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Wedding Dress Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019

Description

As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed. 

There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury. 

According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report. 

The wedding market demand grows continually, and the wedding garments market has notable increase every year. In this case, the competition is also very intense among companies. The involved companies should seize the opportunities to expand the gold mine. 

European and American wedding dress industry is well developed, and the companies are able to manage processing, risk, profit. The wedding industry in China started since last decades, and which is not mature. Moreover, the customers have only limited knowledge about wedding dress, thus the consumption methodology and ideology differs from the global market. The stereotype on Chinese wedding dress market includes high risk and low profit. 

However, the China’s wedding dress market is also in progress. With the development of globalization, the people, especially the young ones, have acceptance and sympathy on global fashion, which demands for better wedding dress design that can meet the market demand. 

The global Wedding Dress market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wedding Dress market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Wedding Dress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wedding Dress in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Wedding Dress market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wedding Dress market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 

Pronovias 
Vera Wang 
Rosa Clara 
Atelier Aimee 
Yumi Katsura 
Cymbeline 
Badgley Mischka 
De La Cierva Y Nicolas 
Carolina Herrera 
Lee Seung Jin 
Marchesa 
Pepe Botella 
Alfred Angelo 
FAMORY 
Franc Sarabia 
Yolan Cris 
Oscar De La Renta 
Jesus del Pozo 
Jinchao 
Mon Cheri 
Tsai Mei Yue 
Impression Bridal 
Monique Lhuillier 
Linli Wedding Collection

Market size by Product 
Ball Gown 
Trumpet Dresses 
A-line dresses 
Mermaid-style Dresses 
Sheath Wedding Dresses 
Tea-length Wedding Dresses 
Other 

Market size by End User 
Wedding Dress Renting service 
Wedding Consultant 
Photographic Studio 
Personal Purchase 
Others

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Wedding Dress Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Wedding Dress Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Ball Gown 
1.4.3 Trumpet Dresses 
1.4.4 A-line dresses 
1.4.5 Mermaid-style Dresses 
1.4.6 Sheath Wedding Dresses 
1.4.7 Tea-length Wedding Dresses 
1.4.8 Other 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Wedding Dress Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Wedding Dress Renting service 
1.5.3 Wedding Consultant 
1.5.4 Photographic Studio 
1.5.5 Personal Purchase 
1.5.6 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Wedding Dress Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Wedding Dress Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Wedding Dress Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Wedding Dress Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Wedding Dress Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Wedding Dress Revenue by Regions

....

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Pronovias 
11.1.1 Pronovias Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Pronovias Wedding Dress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Pronovias Wedding Dress Products Offered 
11.1.5 Pronovias Recent Development 
11.2 Vera Wang 
11.3 Rosa Clara 
11.4 Atelier Aimee 
11.5 Yumi Katsura 
11.6 Cymbeline 
11.7 Badgley Mischka 
11.8 De La Cierva Y Nicolas 
11.11 Marchesa 
11.12 Pepe Botella 
11.13 Alfred Angelo 
11.14 FAMORY 
11.15 Franc Sarabia 
11.16 Yolan Cris 
11.17 Oscar De La Renta 
11.18 Jesus del Pozo 
11.19 Jinchao 
11.20 Mon Cheri 
11.21 Tsai Mei Yue 
11.22 Impression Bridal 
11.23 Monique Lhuillier 
11.24 Linli Wedding Collection

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


