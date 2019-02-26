Wedding Dress Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Wedding Dress -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedding Dress Industry
Description
As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed.
There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury.
According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report.
The wedding market demand grows continually, and the wedding garments market has notable increase every year. In this case, the competition is also very intense among companies. The involved companies should seize the opportunities to expand the gold mine.
European and American wedding dress industry is well developed, and the companies are able to manage processing, risk, profit. The wedding industry in China started since last decades, and which is not mature. Moreover, the customers have only limited knowledge about wedding dress, thus the consumption methodology and ideology differs from the global market. The stereotype on Chinese wedding dress market includes high risk and low profit.
However, the China’s wedding dress market is also in progress. With the development of globalization, the people, especially the young ones, have acceptance and sympathy on global fashion, which demands for better wedding dress design that can meet the market demand.
The global Wedding Dress market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wedding Dress market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Wedding Dress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wedding Dress in these regions.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349185-global-wedding-dress-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This research report categorizes the global Wedding Dress market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wedding Dress market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Pronovias
Vera Wang
Rosa Clara
Atelier Aimee
Yumi Katsura
Cymbeline
Badgley Mischka
De La Cierva Y Nicolas
Carolina Herrera
Lee Seung Jin
Marchesa
Pepe Botella
Alfred Angelo
FAMORY
Franc Sarabia
Yolan Cris
Oscar De La Renta
Jesus del Pozo
Jinchao
Mon Cheri
Tsai Mei Yue
Impression Bridal
Monique Lhuillier
Linli Wedding Collection
Market size by Product
Ball Gown
Trumpet Dresses
A-line dresses
Mermaid-style Dresses
Sheath Wedding Dresses
Tea-length Wedding Dresses
Other
Market size by End User
Wedding Dress Renting service
Wedding Consultant
Photographic Studio
Personal Purchase
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3349185-global-wedding-dress-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wedding Dress Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wedding Dress Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Ball Gown
1.4.3 Trumpet Dresses
1.4.4 A-line dresses
1.4.5 Mermaid-style Dresses
1.4.6 Sheath Wedding Dresses
1.4.7 Tea-length Wedding Dresses
1.4.8 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Wedding Dress Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Wedding Dress Renting service
1.5.3 Wedding Consultant
1.5.4 Photographic Studio
1.5.5 Personal Purchase
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wedding Dress Market Size
2.1.1 Global Wedding Dress Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Wedding Dress Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Wedding Dress Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Wedding Dress Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Wedding Dress Revenue by Regions
....
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Pronovias
11.1.1 Pronovias Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Pronovias Wedding Dress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Pronovias Wedding Dress Products Offered
11.1.5 Pronovias Recent Development
11.2 Vera Wang
11.3 Rosa Clara
11.4 Atelier Aimee
11.5 Yumi Katsura
11.6 Cymbeline
11.7 Badgley Mischka
11.8 De La Cierva Y Nicolas
11.11 Marchesa
11.12 Pepe Botella
11.13 Alfred Angelo
11.14 FAMORY
11.15 Franc Sarabia
11.16 Yolan Cris
11.17 Oscar De La Renta
11.18 Jesus del Pozo
11.19 Jinchao
11.20 Mon Cheri
11.21 Tsai Mei Yue
11.22 Impression Bridal
11.23 Monique Lhuillier
11.24 Linli Wedding Collection
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3349185
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+91 841 198 5042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.