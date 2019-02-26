Global Corn Oil Market Insights, Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025

corn oil

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corn oil (maize oil) is oil extracted from the germ of corn (maize). Its main use is in cooking, where its high smoke point makes refined corn oil a valuable frying oil. It is also a key ingredient in some margarines. Usually, corn oil is produced as a co-product of corn starch. Consequently, corn oil is generally less expensive than most other types of vegetable oils.

Regionally, the production areas of corn oil are mostly corn production areas. The global major corn production zones: USA, China, Brazil, and EU, are also the major production areas of corn oil. USA is the biggest production base of corn and corn oil, followed by China and EU. Large amount of corn oil is produced as co-product of corn starch and ethanol. Also, large amount of corn oil is exported from USA to the Middle East, where is one of the major corn oil consumption regions. Leading players in USA is ACH, the brand of which Mazola, also takes a leading share in Middle East market.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717537-global-corn-oil-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The major raw material of corn oil is corn germ, which is extracted from corn grain. The price of coin oil fluctuates with the market demand instead of corn germ price. As the capacity of corn oil grows rapidly in recent years, the price of corn oil has also been trending down generally, except a little lift in 2015. It is estimated that the price of corn oil would still going down slightly in the coming years.

The global Corn Oil market is valued at 6820 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Corn Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Corn Oil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

This report studies the global market size of Corn Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Corn Oil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Corn Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Corn Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ACH

ConAgra Foods

Elburg Global

ADVOC

Savola Group

Cairo Oil and Soap

Federated Group

TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS

SAPORITO FOODS

J.M. Smucker

FELDA

NutriAsia

Lam Soon

N.K. Proteins

CHS

ADM

Sunora Foods

Henry Lamotte

Yonca Gida

Cargill

Taj Agro International

Xiwang Group

Shandong Sanxing Group

COFCO Group

Yingma

Changsheng Group

Market size by Product

Bulk Product

Bottled Product

Market size by End User

Salad or Cooking Oils

Margarine

Baking or Frying Fats

Inedible Products

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Corn Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Corn Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Corn Oil companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Corn Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3717537-global-corn-oil-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corn Oil Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Corn Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Bulk Product

1.4.3 Bottled Product

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Corn Oil Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Salad or Cooking Oils

1.5.3 Margarine

1.5.4 Baking or Frying Fats

1.5.5 Inedible Products

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Corn Oil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Corn Oil Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Corn Oil Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Corn Oil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Corn Oil Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Corn Oil Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Corn Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Corn Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Corn Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Corn Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Corn Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Corn Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Corn Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Corn Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Corn Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Corn Oil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Corn Oil Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Corn Oil Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.