Milkymap Launches First Free Customer Journey Mapping Tool in the Market

Free and easy to use tool seeks to disrupt the market offer and get everyone mapping

ZWOLLE, OVERIJSSEL, THE NETHERLANDS, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A few months have passed since Milkymap first announced that it would be available to users worldwide. Many early bird subscribers who were eager to start improving their own services, can now become masters at customer experience, as Milkymap has made its official launch. The tool helps users visualize customer journeys fast, easily and effectively. According to the founders, their goal is: “To make Customer Journey Mapping second nature to every organization and businesses that deliver world-class experiences for their clients.”Milkymap is disruptive because, unlike other Customer Journey Mapping platforms, it is free and easy to use. It wants to invite as many people as possible to make Customer Journey Maps. It does have premium functionalities for the more advanced users. However, the idea behind it is that everyone can create, manage and share maps easily, taking Customer Experience to a whole new level for everyone.Four Steps and Four Minutes is all it TakesYou can build maps by adding episodes, multimedia, emotions and touchpoints, a proven methodology that uses scientific elements. Milkymap is simple to use, so not only the experts can visualize Customer Experience, but also the less experienced mappers. The tool is straight forward, to-the-point, intuitive and has lots of design. Milkymap works for every sector and is intended for everyone; patients, students, citizens and employees.The community that has been planned in Milkymap will allow people to connect, share data, knowledge and skills with each other. Using gamification, the tool makes it fun for everyone to make and share more and better Customer Journey Maps. It analyzes the data collected in order to create best practices, better maps, in-depth insights and build blueprints that others can use.Co-founder and Customer Experience expert Danny Peters affirms: ‘We have been working withcompanies for two decades helping them improve how they take care of their customers. We always think from the customer’s perspective and we help others to think more from the customer’s perspective. The journey that we have gone through in recent years has been given a new episode where we want to be scalable, and that how Milkymap was born.’Start Using a Groundbreaking ToolThe company envisions more and better Milkymaps to improve overall customer experience. The tool has been tested by a group of experts and non-experts, retrieving feedback and paying close attention to the functionalities and usability to ensure that the final iteration is something everyone will enjoy.Sign up for free at: www.milkymap.com Milkymap is an initiative of MilkyWay D-Sign Factory in The Netherlands, agency that builds innovative tools for Customer Experience and founded by Danny Peters and Olf Uineken. Their portfolio also offers Contextmapp, a mobile app used for quantitative customer research.Contact: Danny PetersPhone: +31 6 22050520Email: danny@milkymap.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.