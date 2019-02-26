Global Beta Glucan Market Insights, Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025

beta-glucan1

This report studies the global market size of Beta Glucan in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Beta Glucan market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Beta Glucan is a significant functional ingredient that has various medical advantages. Its part in controlling hyperlipedemia and hyperglycemia is unprecedented.. The general purpose of beta glucan is to enhance and improve the human immune system. Currently, people are getting more aware and conscious about health food intake and boost their immune system, while performing these activities the demand of Beta-Glucan has increased globally.

Developing interest for nutraceutical and functional product is found in the most recent decade. This happened because of quick way of life and idea of curing illness through food. Individuals everywhere throughout the world have a mission for new choices and idea of functional ingredients fulfill their dietary needs as these positively affect metabolic parameters and eventually supportive in diseases, for example, cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The global Beta Glucan market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beta Glucan market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This research report categorizes the global Beta Glucan market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Beta Glucan market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Lesaffre

DSM

Bio Springer

Lallemand

Associated British Foods

Biothera

Tate & Lyle

Garuda International

Alltech

Ceapro

Market size by Product

Soluble Beta-glucan

Insoluble Beta-glucan

Market size by End User

Beverages

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & Processed Food

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Beta Glucan market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Beta Glucan market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Beta Glucan companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Beta Glucan submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

