Jewelry Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Jewelry Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

This report studies the global market size of Jewelry in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Jewelry in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Jewelry market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Jewelry consists of small decorative items worn for personal adornment, such as brooches, rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and cufflinks. Jewellery may be attached to the body or the clothes, and the term is restricted to durable ornaments, excluding flowers for example.

Jewelry may be made from a wide range of materials. Gemstones and similar materials such as amber and coral, precious metals, beads, and shells have been widely used, and enamel has often been important. In most cultures Jewelry can be understood as a status symbol, for its material properties, its patterns, or for meaningful symbols. Jewelry has been made to adorn nearly every body part, from hairpins to toe rings.

In 2017, the global Jewelry market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Jewelry market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Jewelry include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Jewelry include

Buccellati

ChowTai Fook

De Beers

Harry Winston

A & D Gem Corporation

Arihant Jewellers

B. Vijaykumar & Co.

Blue Nile

Buccellati Jewelers

Chanel

Compagnie Financière Richemont

Dora International

Fame Diamonds

Gemco Designs

Graff Diamonds

J.B. And Brothers

Joyalukkas

Kirtilals

Laxmi Diamonds

Suashish Diamonds

Su-raj Diamonds and jewelry

Tara Jewels

Tiffany

Titan

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Vaibhav Global

Market Size Split by Type

by Product

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Bangles

Pendants

by Jewelry Type

Diamond in Gold

Gold

Platinum

Silver

Gemstones

Diamond and Others

by Sales Format

Speciality stores

Department stores

Discounters

Online retailers

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Male

Female

Children

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Jewelry market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Jewelry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Jewelry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Jewelry Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rings

1.4.3 Necklaces

1.4.4 Earrings

1.4.5 Bangles

1.4.6 Pendants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Male

1.5.3 Female

1.5.4 Children

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Jewelry Market Size

2.1.1 Global Jewelry Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Jewelry Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Jewelry Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Jewelry Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Jewelry Revenue by Regions

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Buccellati

11.1.1 Buccellati Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.1.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 ChowTai Fook

11.2.1 ChowTai Fook Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.2.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 De Beers

11.3.1 De Beers Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.3.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Harry Winston

11.4.1 Harry Winston Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.4.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 A & D Gem Corporation

11.5.1 A & D Gem Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.5.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Arihant Jewellers

11.6.1 Arihant Jewellers Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.6.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 B. Vijaykumar & Co.

11.7.1 B. Vijaykumar & Co. Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.7.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Blue Nile

11.8.1 Blue Nile Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.8.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Buccellati Jewelers

11.9.1 Buccellati Jewelers Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.9.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Chanel

11.10.1 Chanel Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry

11.10.4 Jewelry Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Compagnie Financière Richemont

11.12 Dora International

11.13 Fame Diamonds

11.14 Gemco Designs

11.15 Graff Diamonds

11.16 J.B. And Brothers

11.17 Joyalukkas

11.18 Kirtilals

11.19 Laxmi Diamonds

11.20 Suashish Diamonds

11.21 Su-raj Diamonds and jewelry

11.22 Tara Jewels

11.23 Tiffany

11.24 Titan

11.25 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

11.26 Vaibhav Global

