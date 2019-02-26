Haleakalā National Park Welcomes 2019 Artist In Residence Astrophotographer Stan Honda

HALEAKALā NATIONAL PARK, HAWAI'I, US, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haleakalā National Park and the National Parks Arts Foundation welcome acclaimed night and astro-photographer, Stan Honda, as the 2019 Artist in Residence. Stan Honda is a photojournalist who works with natural landscapes -- usually night time panoramas -- that fuse sky and earth. He will spend the month of March in the park, creating original work based on Haleakala's unique scenery, ecosystems and cultural resources. Honda will hold a public workshop on March 23, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the Headquarters Visitor Center in the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park (7,000 ft. elevation).New York-based Honda has worked as a photojournalist for 34 years, most recently for Agence France-Presse (AFP). For 16 years at AFP he photographed news and sports around the U.S., including the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, and post-war Iraq from 2003 - 2004.“We are pleased to again partner with the National Parks Arts Foundation to bring such a talented artist to Haleakalā National Park,” said Superintendent Natalie Gates.The March 23 event is free to the public (park entrance fee or pass required) and is sponsored in part with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Pre-registration is required - call 808-572-4425 to register.For updated information visit www.nps.gov/hale or phone (808) 572-4400.NPS Contact: Nancy Stimson, nancy_stimson@nps.gov 808-572-4450



