Haleakalā National Park Welcomes 2019 Artist In Residence Astrophotographer Stan Honda
New York-based Honda has worked as a photojournalist for 34 years, most recently for Agence France-Presse (AFP). For 16 years at AFP he photographed news and sports around the U.S., including the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, and post-war Iraq from 2003 - 2004.
“We are pleased to again partner with the National Parks Arts Foundation to bring such a talented artist to Haleakalā National Park,” said Superintendent Natalie Gates.
The March 23 event is free to the public (park entrance fee or pass required) and is sponsored in part with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Pre-registration is required - call 808-572-4425 to register.
For updated information visit www.nps.gov/hale or phone (808) 572-4400.
NPS Contact: Nancy Stimson, nancy_stimson@nps.gov 808-572-4450
