QMM Collects and Donates over 57,426 Pounds of Food to Local Food Banks

Quality Move Management Inc. (QMM) moved and donated 57,426 pounds of food to local food banks recently. The donation, equivalent to 47,855 meals, will help alleviate hunger and fight food insecurity in our communities. QMM, in partnership with Move For Hunger, is committed to fighting hunger and helping those who are in need.

“We at QMM make a conscious effort to give back to the communities in which we operate,” said Tim Nager, President of QMM. “We encourage volunteerism in our company and I was confident that with our company’s resources and passionate employees, we would be capable of something significant in terms of an overall contribution.”

“We strive to make a positive impact on our customers and in our communities,” said Roy Phelps, Chief Commercial Officer of QMM. “We’re humbled by the opportunity to help so many families fight food insecurity and we are fortunate to have amazing clients and vendors that really made this donation possible.”

QMM has been working with Move For Hunger since 2012. Through various programs, QMM has donated 120,588 pounds of food in the last four years, providing 100,487 meals to families in need. QMM also works closely with other charitable organizations like Ronald McDonald House, Union Gospel Mission, and the BC Children’s Hospital, and strives to make a difference in our community.

“There are more than 860,000 people in Canada who face hunger each and every day,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director of Move For Hunger. “Quality Move Management is helping to keep the shelves stocked at food banks in the communities they serve. We are so grateful for their support.”

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to fight hunger and reduce food waste. In addition to collecting food from people who are moving to new homes, Move For Hunger helps companies and individuals across the United States and Canada organize successful food drives. To date, they have collected more than 10 million pounds of food. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit http://www.MoveForHunger.org.

About Quality Move Management Inc.

QMM was established in 1996 as the first dedicated corporate relocation agent for Allied Van Lines in North America. We offer superior local, long distance and international moving services to businesses and consumers. As SIRVA’s Allied International partner in Western Canada, we are also part of a global network of service providers with offices in more than 150 countries across the globe. QMM has been recognized by Allied Van Lines for the quality of its services in Canada, the United States and globally.



