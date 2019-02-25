asTech® Announces New Partnership with AutoNation to Deliver Nationwide Diagnostic Vehicle Electronic Repair Services

America's largest automotive retailer announces partnership with asTech®

PLANO , TEXAS, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTACT INFORMATION:Ameerah Saine,Asaine@astech.com469-298-8990 asTech® Announces New Partnership with AutoNation to Deliver Nationwide Diagnostic and Vehicle Electronic Repair ServicePlano, TX February 25, 2019 – Repairify, Inc., the makers of the patented asTech® diagnostic device and AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), America’s largest automotive retailer announce a partnership. The collaboration provides AutoNation with the technology required to perform Pre & Post diagnostic and electronic vehicle service for their 85 collision centers.asTech’s diagnostic & calibration solutions and technical support team of technicians enables real-time collaboration with collision repair technicians to efficiently diagnose and perform repairs.The partnership with AutoNation will also provide asTech® with technical insights from thousands of AutoNation technicians working in automotive repair centers who are the first to interact with the latest in-vehicle technologies.“Pre and Post diagnostic scanning for collision repairs is fast becoming the new standard for the repair process,” said Scott Arnold, AutoNation Executive Vice President Customer Care and Brand Extensions. “The diagnostic process ensures onboard vehicle technology is operating properly after the repair of a collision event, which is essential to customer safety and the reliability of their vehicle. This enhanced technology capability continues to solidify our strategy to be the premier retailer and distributor of parts and professional repair services in the collision repair industry.”“AutoNation is the nation’s largest auto retailer. We’re very excited about the partnership and their commitment to be the gold standard of repair providers,” said Doug Kelly, CEO of asTech® “AutoNation’s expertise and vision provide an invaluable contribution to maintaining our position as an industry leader.About asTech® Founded in 2010, asTech® is a leading provider of vehicle diagnostic repair solutions to the collision repair industry. The Company provides remote and in-shop automotive electronic services using its patented asTech® device, performed by ASE-Certified Master Technicians using only OEM factory tools. The Company also offers Mobile level two diagnostic and Calibration repair services in select metropolitan markets. asTech® provides real-time repair assistance to over 5,000 repair facilities and shop technicians worldwide.PleaseVisit www.asTech.com About AutoNation, Inc.AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of December 31, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its DRV PNK initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.Please visit investors.autonation.com, www.autonation.com www.facebook.com/autonation , and www.facebook.com/CEOMikeJackson , where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

