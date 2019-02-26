Former Airbus Global VP Leonard Lee Joins Sirqul as COO

COO, Sirqul Inc.

Innovation Business Leader Leonard Lee Joins to Accelerate Global Growth with Vertically Integrated IoT Solutions

Lee's addition to the leadership team comes with perfect timing. This expansion reflects our investment and commitment to enhancing our platform offering as well as our global reach." — Robert Frederick, founder and CEO of Sirqul

SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sirqul , Inc., a leading platform in the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions , today announced the appointment of Leonard Lee as Chief Operating Officer (COO).Effective December 1, 2018, Leonard Lee joined Sirqul, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer with responsibility covering Business Development, Sales, P&L Management and overall Operations for the company. Leonard’s immediate focus is to drive international expansion for Sirqul and setting up sales channels in the US and Asia Pacific region. He is also actively driving funding efforts to help secure capital for international growth and expansion.“Lee’s addition to the leadership team comes with perfect timing," said Robert Frederick, founder and CEO of Sirqul. "This expansion reflects our investment and commitment to enhancing our platform offering as well as our global reach. Lee brings a proven track record of success in scaling companies from early stage to an enterprise level and in creating a customer-centric focus."Leonard brings with him a unique combination of global leadership experience with deep operational expertise across several industries including software, aerospace, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. Originally an Aerospace Avionics engineer, he has an impressive track record having held leadership roles with Fortune 50 companies like Airbus, Microsoft, General Electric, and Honeywell.He was most recently Global Vice President with Airbus where he created and led the New Business Ventures organization. During his time with Airbus, he created new “digital startups” within Airbus Group and launched them to market. Prior to Airbus, Leonard spent 12 years with Microsoft in various leadership roles. He was the General Manager, Business Excellence where he drove digital transformation efforts in the Microsoft Worldwide Sales and Marketing organization. Leonard has lived and worked in US, Singapore, Australia and originally from Fiji. He’s no stranger to the startup world, actively working with several startups in an Advisor capacity and is also an active angel investor.Leonard’s other life passions include golf, tennis, marathons, whiskies, travels and spending time with family and friends. During his time in Singapore, he co-founded two specialty scotch whisky bars, a passion which he still enjoys very much.About SirqulSirqul™ ( http://www.sirqul.com ) provides an Engagement-as-a-Service (EaaS) IoT Platform to drive operational efficiency, rapid innovation, and create new revenue streams. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Sirqul is led by Robert Frederick, the original technical founder of Amazon’s first forays into Secure Mobile Commerce (Amazon Anywhere) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). At the foundation of Sirqul’s platform are 400 services and starter kit templates for rapidly creating IoT solutions with a building block approach. From the smallest development teams to the Fortune 100, innovative organizations use Sirqul to reduce the time from IoT inspiration – to reality.



