THE MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY ANNOUNCES DISCOVERY OF A NATURAL FORCE MULTIPLIER THAT STRENGTHENS & REPAIRS HAIR

Clinically Proven & Patented Natural Organic Hair Oil Contains Unique Force Multiplying Component that Increases Hair Strength and Repairs Hair

MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is excited to announce the discovery that its proprietary natural plant-based Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil contains an active fraction that functions as a unique natural Force Multiplier® (Fraction FM). A force multiplier is a factor that dramatically increases the effectiveness of a force or bond. In collaboration with research scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Fraction FM was found to significantly increase the effects of the hair’s natural intermolecular forces responsible for holding and maintaining protein chains together. The increase in the force of attraction among multiple groups of amino acid molecules within the keratin chains resulted in significant improvements in hair strength and repair beyond that which has been reported with all other hair care products including bond-builders. Fraction FM is a pure and concentrated proprietary component extracted from the Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil using “green” supercritical methods. Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) Seed Oil Hair Treatment is the only hair oil treatment that contains the rare and exotic Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) Seed Oil derived from the seed of the healthy taste-changing Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) berry. The Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) Seed Oil Hair Treatment product and the results of the scientific and clinical studies will be presented next month at the International and American Beauty Shows in NY & Chicago.

“In the clinical study that I performed, this innovative Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) Seed Oil Hair Treatment is the most powerful and most effective product for preserving healthy hair, strengthening hair, preventing breakage, and restoring hair from damage. Persons using the Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) Seed Oil Hair Treatment were extremely satisfied with the visible improvements in the appearance of their hair. I consider it a major breakthrough hair care product with long-lasting benefits.” said Roberta Del Campo, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and an authority on hair.

“In my experience, as well as from the results of the clinical study, Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) Seed Oil Hair Treatment is the only product able to strengthen and restore the severely damaged hair to its naturally beautiful healthy state," said Eric Mokotoff, a nationally recognized hair colorist and educator, Hair Studio Artists Salon.

http://jcadonline.com/miracle-fruit-seed-oil-hair-breakage-nov-2017

“Our company is very excited to discover that our naturally occurring plant-based Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil contains Fraction FM, a unique active component that exhibits important beneficial effects. We remain very committed to the performance of rigorous scientific and clinical research studies in association with leading medical professionals and research scientists at major universities. The use of Fraction FM, from our proprietary Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil, helps persons achieve optimum health, beauty, and wellness. Your hair deserves the best! Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Hair Treatment is the only natural light-weight organic product for all hair types, clinically-proven to be the most powerful and effective for achieving stronger, healthier hair!”, stated Adam Resnick, COO, Miracle Fruit Oil Company.

ABOUT MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is the only company developing products containing its proprietary Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil, a rare and exotic naturally-occurring fruit seed oil derived from a plant-based healthy source, the Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) berry. Manuscripts containing the results of the clinical studies were published in highly-respected scholarly peer-reviewed medical journals providing evidence for the beneficial claims associated with the use of Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil Hair Treatment and Vitabrace® wristband. Patents were filed and trademarks registered in the USA and internationally.

Customers can purchase Miracle Fruit Oil products on the official page, physician offices, salons, and spas. To learn more about the products and medical publications or to book an interview, contact the Miracle Fruit Oil Company by email at: info@miraclefruitoil.com

Website: www.miraclefruitoil.com

Roberta Del Campo, M.D. : Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Treatment Clinical Study



