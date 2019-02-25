Attorney M. Katrina Muse Selected for List of Top-Rated Lawyers in FL.”

M. Katrina Muse, a FL based lawyer has been named a top attorney in FL.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Augustine, FL February 22, 2019 - The 2019 list of top rated attorneys in FL includes M. Katrina Muse of Saint Augustine, FL. This distinction is given to only a very small percentage of Saint Augustine's attorneys each year.Attorneys are only considered for inclusion in the list of top rated attorneys if they have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement across 12 indicators. Lawyers cannot buy their way onto the list. The selection process, recognized as legitimate by bar associations and courts across the United States, is multi-phased and includes independent research, client nominations, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Only attorneys who can be retained by the general public are considered.M. Katrina Muse commented on the recognition: "FL has so many excellent lawyers, it is an honor to be included in the top rated attorneys for 2019. I am grateful to my peers and clients for their nomination."About M. Katrina Muse: a short profile by and about the honoree:Ms. Muse has been in Private Legal Practice for 29 years, with primary areas of practice in: Family, Adoption, Injunction, Criminal, and Traffic actions. She obtained a J.D. (Juris Doctor) from the University of Florida, Fredric G. Levin College of Law in 1989. In 1990, she was approved to Practice Law by the Florida Bar, and also accepted by the Supreme Court of Florida. Ms. Muse was admitted to the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida the following year in 1991. She has served as Assistant State Attorney, Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Putnam and Flagler Counties. As an attorney, she has been dedicated to the family law arena for over 25 years. The best interest of children is the primary concern of her law office, The Law Offices of M. Katrina Muse, Esq. Whether children are at issue or are not at issue, practical matters must also be addressed, such as the fair allocation of assets, debts, and the appropriate retirement division. For current information about Any Attorney, please see: www.floridabar.org Ms. Muse maintains a 5 Star Rating on Google , a 5 Star Rating on Avvo.com and a 5 Star Rating on FivestarReviewssite.com/Mediation.com . Testimonials from her clients and her peers can all be found online.To find out more or to contact attorney M. Katrina Muse of Saint Augustine, FL please call 904-824-3355, or visit http://www.mkmuse.com Following the announcement of M. Katrina Muse's selection for 2019’s top attorneys in FL, American Registry seconded the honor and added M. Katrina Muse to The Registry™ of Business Excellence. American Registry, LLC, recognizes excellence in top businesses and professionals. For more information, search The Registry™ at http://www.americanregistry.com This press release was written by American Registry, LLC, with approval by and/or contributions from M. Katrina Muse.Contact Information:M. Katrina MusePhone: 904-824-3355Email Address: mkmuse@muselaw.netWebsite: http://www.mkmuse.com



