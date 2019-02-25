Mogul Investment Group is Purchasing Houses in Tulsa in a few Simple Steps; we buy houses in Tulsa

Mogul Investment Group offers a quick home selling solution to Tulsa residents who need to sell their house quickly and for cash.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The process that Mogul Investment Group is offering to all of those that are interested in selling their houses in Tulsa is very simple and easy. All that the potential sellers have to do is visit the website of the company and fill out the easy form regarding their houses. Another option that the sellers have is to call the company’s number. After that, the employees from the company will visit the property and review it. If it’s according to the company’s criteria, the sellers will receive an offer for their house within 24 hours. The offer is not obligatory for accepting and if the sellers are not in agreement with the proposed offer they and the company can peacefully part ways. However, if the offer is acceptable for the sellers, they are completely in control of how fast they want to sell their property. Mogul Investment Group will respect their sellers’ schedules. So if you're saying, "I need to sell my house fast Tulsa ," Mogul Investment Group is a great choice for you!Mogul Investment Group is not going to obtain a listing for the sellers’ houses, but they will actively buy out the sellers’ properties via all-cash and fast transactions in Tulsa and the surrounding areas. The advantages of people selling their houses this way are vast. Some of the most important ones are the fact that there is no need for paying fees and commissions to agents or realtors, no need of dealing with lots of paperwork, no waiting long periods of time for the house to be sold, and making a deal that is according to the seller’s schedule. Additionally, there are no inspection costs or open houses. All that the seller has to do is contact the company, sign the papers, and get their cash.“The best part about our service is that there are no hidden fees, closing costs, appraisals, or banks coming to approve or deny a loan. This is why we have been so successful at buying houses in Tulsa,” say from the company.Many reasons can make the residents from Tulsa to have the necessity to sell their houses. Some might be trying to avoid foreclosure or bad tenants, others might be upside down on their mortgage or going through a divorce or the death of a loved one. There are those who are just moving to another place, or they have an unwanted property that they might have inherited and want to get rid of. Mogul Investment Group will professionally handle their seller’s buy-offs regardless of the reasons behind their decision to sell their property.Other than in Tulsa, the services of the Mogul Group are available in Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Jenks, Oklahoma City, Owasso, and Sand Springs.Contact InfoCEO Name: Adam JohnsonCompany Name: Mogul Investment GroupCompany Address: 5840 S. Memorial Dr Ste 300 Tulsa, OK 74145Company Phone: 918-268-9515Website: https://www.mogulinvestok.com Business Email: adam@mogulinvestok.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.