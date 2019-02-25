West Palm Beach City Commission President Paula Ryan Seeks Immediate Action to Protect City Water Supply

Commission President Paula Ryan to ask for emergency resolution to prevent lowering of Lake Okeechobee at Commission Meeting Tonight

We have spent millions to protect Grassy Waters, the last remnants of the Everglades (in Palm Beach County).” — Paula Ryan

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Palm Beach City Commission President Paula Ryan will prompt city leaders tonight to immediately consent to an emergency resolution asking the Governor and all involved parties not to lower the level of Lake Okeechobee.Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Representative Brian Mast are calling for lowering of the water levels as The Army Corps of Engineers has been evaluating options and will be meeting again this week with municipalities affected by any policy changes.Commission President Ryan joins scientists and other community leaders in her concern that lowering the water level would be catastrophic for both the environment and the city’s drinking water supply.During the most recent public meeting on the issue, Commissioner Ryan was so concerned that she traveled to Martin County to voice her objection to lowering the lake water level, “We have spent millions to protect Grassy Waters, the last remnants of the Everglades (in Palm Beach County). We are right in the middle of this, human health and safety include fresh drinking water. We need to come together and demand solutions that benefit all.”Commissioner Ryan cautions, “In past years the city of West Palm Beach has come within days of running out of water during frequent periods of drought. The solution must protect areas now impacted by the water discharge but not at the expense of the hundreds of thousands who depend on the lake for their drinking water supply.”More information on Paula’s platform and to join/support the campaign:WEBSITE: https://paularyanformayor.com E-MAIL: Paula@paularyanformayor.comPHONE: (561) 207-7051FACEBOOK: facebook.com/PaulaRyanforMayor/TWITTER: twitter.com/PaulaforMayorRaised in a military family, Paula has built a career filled with community and professional leadership. You’ve seen her at civic events and supporting nonprofit work for years. She has served as a West Palm Beach City Commissioner and now is the President of the Commission. She has run varied city government departments and led the neighborhood campaign for a former U.S. President. She rose to the level of CEO at major firms, building over 10,000 units of affordable housing for families – including many in our own community. She has actually ALREADY BUILT AND RUN MINI-CITIES! And when disaster struck, then-Mayor Lois Frankel appointed Paula to run a city department charged with overseeing disaster relief efforts for citizens devastated by two hurricanes. In just 100 days Paula put 107 roofs on the homes of the elderly, single mothers, and families with nowhere else to turn. Paula has the experience, drive, and knowledge to get the job done for West Palm Beach!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.