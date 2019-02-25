Yotta Laboratories announce new Non Executive Director, Ishmael Bahadur
“After being introduced to Yotta Laboratories and once I had fully understood their progress in new technologies and distributed ledger technology I just had to be involved, I see a mass of potential Yotta brings and will work with them to develop new and exciting technologies using their Blockchain platform for many services including Cyber Security and VR. I’m looking forward to working with a very forward-thinking technology team”
I am currently involved with Investment Banking and Real Estate Development across Europe where we are building a £5bn portfolio. I see the value in Yotta and aim to help them realise the global market potential and a Multi-Billion Pound IPO proposition to follow is where I see them in the near future.”
Gary Spence, CEO, Yotta Laboratories said:
“I’m so pleased to welcome Ishmael to the team and with his vast experience I believe Yotta will be a perfect match, for the past five years we have been researching and developing new emerging technologies and in 2018 we took the decision to expand and commercialise, with Ishmael joining us we are now looking forward to a very exciting future.”
Yotta intends to change technology forever and create a safer and better digital future for everyone. Yotta believes an irrefutable digital truth can transform not only technology but also society.
