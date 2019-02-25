Yotta Laboratories announce new Non Executive Director, Ishmael Bahadur

STOKE ON TRENT, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yotta Laboratories is pleased to announce the appointment of Ishmael Bahadur as a Non-Executive Director, Mr Bahadur brings a wealth of experience with him, the global Tech Entrepreneur has been involved in new and emerging technology for over 30 years and was an eCommerce market maker, and, In 2007 he pioneered the concept of a Virtual Reality (VR) platforms and new methods of VR shopping online. Thousands of virtual stores later, helping hundreds of brands later he did the logical thing for a person who likes to pursue the next challenge. He sold out profitably and moved on. Bahadur said:“After being introduced to Yotta Laboratories and once I had fully understood their progress in new technologies and distributed ledger technology I just had to be involved, I see a mass of potential Yotta brings and will work with them to develop new and exciting technologies using their Blockchain platform for many services including Cyber Security and VR. I’m looking forward to working with a very forward-thinking technology team”I am currently involved with Investment Banking and Real Estate Development across Europe where we are building a £5bn portfolio. I see the value in Yotta and aim to help them realise the global market potential and a Multi-Billion Pound IPO proposition to follow is where I see them in the near future.”Gary Spence, CEO, Yotta Laboratories said:“I’m so pleased to welcome Ishmael to the team and with his vast experience I believe Yotta will be a perfect match, for the past five years we have been researching and developing new emerging technologies and in 2018 we took the decision to expand and commercialise, with Ishmael joining us we are now looking forward to a very exciting future.”Gary Spence CEOYotta intends to change technology forever and create a safer and better digital future for everyone. Yotta believes an irrefutable digital truth can transform not only technology but also society.URL: www.YottaLaboratories.com Phone: + (44) 03300 101855Email: PR@Yottalabs.io



