Premier League sponsorship on the rise

WROCLAW, DOLNY SLASK, POLAND, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 18 million pounds return from an advertisement for CoinDealCoinDeal achieves another great result from the return of the media value from sponsorship. Thanks to the presence on the sleeves of Wolverhampton Wanderers, CoinDeal noted nearly 90 million in media value and more than a half million exposure.CoinDeal is a cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by three Poles: Adam Bicz, Kajetan Mackowiak and Filip Dzierzak. In July last year, information about signing the sponsorship agreement with Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers Club made a lot of headlines. The company logo appears on footballers’ sleeves, and also on seats of reserve benches or electronic boards.First successes from this partnership are, beside others, 31 million PLN generated media value by the end of August. In the next three following months, this amount increased to another 60 million zlotych, making CoinDeal proud of these sensational results.A double increase in the equivalent is the result of 14 matches played in the Premier League during previously mentioned period. Five of these duels are home games of the Wolves, which were broadcast on television. Among them were meetings with Everton, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspurs, Huddersfield Town, and Manchester City.- The results are great, and not only in the media value, because the Wolves just play very good, and it is worth mentioning that they are a benjamin in tough and demanding league. In addition to the results of the exposure tests in the media, thanks to cooperation with Wolves, we have recently noted a registration of a 200-thousandth user. Our product is being constantly developed, we are currently introducing a premium option, where there is a lower fee and dedicated, faster access to support - says Kajetan Maćkowiak, one of CoinDeal's founders.The presented results cover the period up to the end of November 2018, which means that they do not measure the latest CoinDeal's enormous activity in social media. This is mainly due to the premiere of the commercial that was recorded with the participation of Wolverhampton Wanderers. The material presents the advantages of the exchange, similar to values known from football pitches.- Our team had a lot of fun and joy when creating the material with world-class footballers. 400,000 views on YouTube show that we've probably done a good job - adds Kajetan Maćkowiak.The CoinDeal platform was founded in March 2018 and is one of the most powerful crypto exchange platforms - currently, it offers access to 37 cryptocurrencies, including the most popular ones, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin, but also many alternatives.CoinDealFB: https://www.facebook.com/CoinDealCom/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/coindeal_ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm0yCTnIdN4zdvsQ793Xt8Q



