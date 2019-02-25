David Anthony Miranda, MD revisits highlights from 20 years as an urgent care physician

Urgent care physician David Anthony Miranda, MD reflects on highlights from his three-decade-long career in medicine.

WEST LAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since graduating from New York City's Cornell University Medical College over 30 years ago, David Anthony Miranda, MD has established himself as a highly regarded urgent care doctor and emergency locum physician specializing in care within economically stressed and medically under served communities. Here, Dr. Miranda reflects on his decades-long career, working across the United States before settling in San Antonio, Texas."Since graduating from Cornell University Medical College in New York City and completing my residency at North Shore University Hospital over 20 years ago, I've traveled across the U.S. from New York to California, and from Mississippi to Texas," reveals Dr. Miranda, who carried out his trauma rotations at Lincoln Hospital, a full service medical center and teaching hospital, also located in New York City.Throughout his career, Dr. Miranda has maintained a particular desire to care for medically under-served, often highly remote populations. In South Mississippi, for example, he explains how shortly after qualifying as a medical professional, he worked tirelessly in the southern U.S. state over a period of several years to serve rural, local populations while equipped with little or no specialty back-up."During my time spent in South Mississippi, I truly honed my ability to become entirely independent in practice, and quite often in the face of adversity," reveals the emergency locum physician. This experience, he says, has continued to benefit him throughout his career to date, fostering an innate ability to serve as a self-reliant emergency medical professional.Dr. Miranda believes that it was his time spent completing trauma rotations at Lincoln Hospital which initially drove him to South Mississippi. "Located in the crime-ridden South Bronx of the 1990s," he explains, "I found enrichment in taking care of those from economically stressed and medically under-served communities."Prior to qualifying as a physician, Dr. Miranda also contributed a portion of his free time to volunteer as a math and science tutor, helping to educate disadvantaged high school students.Since then, the medical professional has worked throughout much of the United States before settling in Texas. In the Lone Star State alone, the urgent care doctor has filled positions at more than a dozen different emergency departments across north, east, and central Texas.Today, David Anthony Miranda , MD, whose personal interests include investing in publicly-traded healthcare stocks, is also a partner of Fit-Life MD, a physician-owned medical wellness and fitness clinic based in San Antonio, Texas. "The mission of Fit-Life MD," he adds, wrapping up, "is to improve the overall health and wellness of patients through individually designed and personalized treatment plans tailored toward general health and physical well-being."



