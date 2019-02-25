Sheralven Releases New Nicole Miller Fragrance Giftset

Nicole Miller Press Release

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheralven Releases New Gift Set

Long Island, New York

Sheralven, one of the largest beauty and fragrance distributors, has announced the release of Nicole Miller’s 8-piece gift set. This gift set contains 4, 1 oz. EDP sprays as well as 4, 1oz. body lotions for women. This set features scents from the Nicole Miller Legends Collection including CHARM, VINTAGE FLOWER, MYTHIC and WHIMSY EDP sprays with coordinating lotions for a heavenly and pleasurable experience for the senses.

A great gift for women throughout the country who enjoy the option of wearing charming and sweet mixtures such as magnolia and melon, wood and musk, patchouli and rose, and freesia and sandalwood. This new set can be used for any occasion. Whether consumers purchase this as a birthday, anniversary, or Mother’s Day gift, women will be delighted with such feminine scents that can be worn to any event, day and night, and work wonderful as transitional scents from day to night. Not only is this set a marvelous gift with chic and modern packaging, the set will be selling at an incredible fixed price appealing to consumers of all demographics.

Known for her classic yet sexy design, Nicole Miller has been a mogul in the fashion and fragrance world. Popularizing futuristic patterns, Miller’s inspiration for her clothing and fragrance lines have drawn inspiration from contemporary art, mid-20th century architect and film, as well as striking cultures.

This set is available at Neiman Marcus Last Call, Groupon.com, as well as specialty and online retailers.

Sheralven creates marketplace winners utilizing their expertise and history in the fragrance and beauty category. They have been selling luxury women’s and men’s products since 1977. Sheralven’s mission is to rise above the competition. They strive to offer a true point of difference and create incredible, unique opportunities that resonate and inspire.



