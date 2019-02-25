Recruiting for Good Launches Celebrate Life thru Travel to Help 100 Professionals Fund Gift Meaningful Trips

Helping Fund Gift Meaningful Trips www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good works collaboratively by rewarding referrals with funding for meaningful travel to positively affect the lives of family and friends.

Gift meaningful travel to family and friends...and change their life for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good , a staffing agency based in Santa Monica launches ' Celebrate Life thru Travel ,' a purposeful fund gift community service for 100 professionals who love to positively impact the lives of family and friends.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Thru meaningful travel experiences; people can re-discover themselves, find freedom, joy, and peace. Our purposeful service 'Celebrate Life thru Travel' is only to help fund gift trips for family and friends who have overcome life obstacles, sadness and tragedy...and also to honor mothers and fathers who sacrificed to make us better human beings.”Trips We Love to Help Fund1. Do you have a family member/friend who survived cancer?2. Do you have a family member/friend who lost a spouse or child, and needs joy in her/his life?3. Do you a family member/friend (single parent or parent who has kids with disabilities) who has not taken a vacation in years?4. Are you proud of your daughter or son's achievements (overcoming disabilities to graduate from school, sobriety, or transformations)?5. Want to honor your mother or father who funded your education and travel; and now you like to give back?How to Qualify and Participate in Celebrate Life thru TravelServing professionals who live in Southern California, and who make a difference (volunteer in community). Be ready to discuss whose life you like to impact (and what trip you like to gift). Email Carlos@recruitingforgood.com1. Participate by making an introduction to an executive (at a company) hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales).2. When Recruiting for Good successfully places a fulltime hire with the company and earns a finder's fee, it is shared.3. To help fund a travel scholarship, and to gift a family member or friend a meaningful trip.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Why are we only helping fund 100 trips? Recruiting and finding good talent is a difficult process, and can take up to a year. We only offer our service to like-minded professionals who sincerely want to positively affect their family and friends' lives; and appreciate our dedication and effort on their behalf."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with donations to travel scholarships; and meaningful trips. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good sponsors, 'See the World for Good' a purpose driven collaborative travel funding service for working professionals who make a difference in Southern California….we help fund gift meaningful trips (for Anniversaries, B-Days, and New Years); travel to find what is missing in your life (adventure, fun, love, meaning, and purpose). Thru meaningful travel experiences; you can re-discover yourself, find freedom, joy, and peace.



