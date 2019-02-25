Cubresa selects distributor for preclinical line of PET inserts in China

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubresa Inc., a world leader in PET inserts for MRI, has selected a Chinese distributor for its NuPET™ preclinical imaging product line. Cubresa is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Worldwide Technology (S.H.) Co., Ltd. (WAD), a Shanghai-based distributor who specializes in the sale of life sciences related equipment in China.

“Cubresa is excited to partner with WAD as we expand our preclinical product line into China.” said James Schellenberg, President and CEO of Cubresa Inc. “We see China as a key market for our company and believe that WAD’s extensive experience in the life sciences sector, and in-depth knowledge of the medical device market, will create significant opportunities for Cubresa.”

“Cubresa’s NuPET system has huge potential in China.” said Steven Zhu, General Manager of WAD. “ The medical professionals we speak to believe that simultaneous PET/MRI imaging is the future of both clinical and preclinical imaging in specific research areas including oncology, neurological disease and cardiovascular research. Cubresa and WAD are well positioned in this emerging market in China.”

In addition to entering the Chinese preclinical imaging marketplace with its preclinical NuPET product line, Cubresa recently announced a Joint Venture in China that sees the company expanding into the clinical imaging space.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa, based in Winnipeg, Canada, is a world leader in the design and development of clinical and preclinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products enable medical professionals at leading universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level.

About WAD

Worldwide Technology (S.H.) Co., Ltd. (WAD) is a subsidiary of WAD Group which is headquartered in Hong Kong. The company is a distributor of scientific instruments and equipment in Asia, with a focus on life science devices, physical testing and environmental monitoring equipment, industrial online devices and other laboratory equipment. WAD sales and services teams devote themselves to providing more convenient, and more advanced instruments to their customers.

–30–

WAD Media Contact:

Steven Zhu

General Manager

+86-21-66621556/57/58/59*8008

steven.zhu@worldwide-china.com



