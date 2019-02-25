ADLER Lodge RITTEN in South Tyrol Announces Grand Opening

Set on the Renon plateau, the intimate Italian ADLER Lodge RITTEN will open June 2019

LICHTENSTERN, OBERBOZEN, ITALY, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lichtenstern, Italy, February 2019 … On a sunny plateau known as Renon, a popular weekend getaway for city dwellers, a new hideaway from the ADLER Hotel Group is taking shape: ADLER Lodge Ritten. Some destinations simply cast a spell, touching your spirit and staying in your heart, and ADLER Lodge Ritten promises to do just that.

The intimate lodge will be a sister to celebrated hotels like ADLER Spa Resort Thermae in Tuscany and Dolomite properties ADLER Lodge Alpe, ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti and ADLER Spa Resort Balance. Set on a perfect perch overlooking some of the Dolomites’ most majestic mountain peaks (such as the Rosengarten and the Latemar), ADLER Lodge Ritten will be an ideal holiday for those looking for laid-back luxury. Set in a remote glade in Lichtenstern between Oberbozen and Klobenstein, the owners have designed the lodge as “a place of peace and deceleration.” Reachable only by a single limited-access road, the hotel is surrounded by forest, with incredible mountain views that make guests feel like they’ve entered another world.

Visitors won’t need their cars to get around, as Renon’s historic narrow-gauge railway, the Rittnerbahn, stops just 200 meters from the hotel at the Stella station. When they’re ready to explore the thriving city of Bolzano, it’s just a 12-minute ride away via cable car. Activities are designed to highlight the distinctive beauty of each season and might include skiing, snowshoeing, Nordic walking, wine tasting or cycling (the hotel offers complimentary electric-bike rentals). Bolzano’s worthy cultural sites include the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology, the 13th-century Mareccio Castle, and the Duomo di Bolzano cathedral.

ADLER Lodge Ritten will consist of a spacious main building with reception area, lobby, bar, restaurant and spa. There will be two additional structures for guest accommodations, each with ten junior suites. Also scattered throughout the property will be 20 one- and two-story chalets, some set around a small natural lake. All rooms will have private bio saunas and either balconies or terraces, and chalets will also feature wood-burning fireplaces.

All meals, soft drinks, wines and spirits will be included in the room rate, and Chef Hannes Pignater is planning to spoil guests throughout the day with menus that focus on regional and local products. There will be breakfast featuring local farm specialties; a lunch buffet of snacks and typical South Tyrolean dishes; and exquisite, multi-course dinners in the restaurant, which will have a panoramic view of the evening sky.

The spa will face the impressive Schlern peak and offer incredible Dolomite views, through large glass windows. Customized face and body treatments will incorporate extracts, oils and other products from the ADLER care line, which combines natural cosmetics and the latest technology. Guests will be able to choose among three saunas: One classic steam sauna in the main building, as well as two saunas located deep in the forest, giving visitors a chance to truly immerse themselves in nature. The heated infinity pool will be open year-round.

ABOUT ADLER RESORTS

The Sanoner family has been in the hotel business since 1810, when they opened their first small inn, and the five hotels are currently managed by the family's seventh generation Along with ADLER Lodge Ritten, there are three spa resorts in Italy's Dolomites mountain region and one in Tuscany. All ADLER spas are renowned for providing not only relaxation and beauty services, but also modern western medicine and alternative healing methods. For guests wishing to delve deeper into improving their health, there are also two ADLER MED medical competence centers, one at ADLER Spa Resprt Thermae in Tuscany and the other at ADLER Spa Resort Balance in the Dolomites. Each has its own team of doctors from disciplines like general medicine, laboratory medicine, aesthetic medicine, modern Mayr medicine, homeopathy, herbal medicine and nutrition.



For more information: https://www.adler-resorts.com/en/adler-spa-resort-dolomiti/43-0.html Press contact: Morano Public Relations, 212-860-5566 or martha@moranopr.com



