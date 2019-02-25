Global Portals Software: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Portals Software – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portals Software Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Portals Software – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
In 2018, the global Portals Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Portals Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Portals Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bitrix24
Confluence
Boardable
Samepage
Yammer
CallidusCloud
Oracle WebCenter
Service Portal Designer
Salesforce
Azure Portal
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Portals Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Portals Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portals Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Portals Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Portals Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Portals Software Market Size
2.2 Portals Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Portals Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Portals Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Bitrix24
12.1.1 Bitrix24 Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.1.4 Bitrix24 Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Bitrix24 Recent Development
12.2 Confluence
12.2.1 Confluence Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.2.4 Confluence Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Confluence Recent Development
12.3 Boardable
12.3.1 Boardable Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.3.4 Boardable Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Boardable Recent Development
12.4 Samepage
12.4.1 Samepage Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.4.4 Samepage Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Samepage Recent Development
12.5 Yammer
12.5.1 Yammer Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.5.4 Yammer Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Yammer Recent Development
12.6 CallidusCloud
12.6.1 CallidusCloud Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.6.4 CallidusCloud Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 CallidusCloud Recent Development
12.7 Oracle WebCenter
12.7.1 Oracle WebCenter Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.7.4 Oracle WebCenter Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Oracle WebCenter Recent Development
12.8 Service Portal Designer
12.8.1 Service Portal Designer Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.8.4 Service Portal Designer Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Service Portal Designer Recent Development
12.9 Salesforce
12.9.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.9.4 Salesforce Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.10 Azure Portal
12.10.1 Azure Portal Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Portals Software Introduction
12.10.4 Azure Portal Revenue in Portals Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Azure Portal Recent Development
Continued…..
