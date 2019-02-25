BAE Systems and Babcock sign up to the Defence Aviation Safety Conference taking place in London this April

Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2019

SMi Group Reports: SMi Group are pleased to announce the Defence Aviation Safety Conference Lead Sponsor - BAE Systems and Gold Sponsor - Babcock International

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to have BAE Systems sign up as the Lead Sponsor and Babcock sign up as a Gold Sponsor for the Defence Aviation Safety conference BAE Systems will be presenting a keynote session (presentation details to follow), exhibiting and hosting a VIP dinner the first day of the conference.BAE Systems provide some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions from state-of-the-art cyber threat detection to flight control systems that enable pilots to make better decisions. BAE Systems help customers to stay a step ahead when protecting people and national security, critical infrastructure and vital information.Babcock will be also presenting and exhibiting at the conference.The Defence Aviation Safety conference will commence in London on the 29th – 30th April. Supported by the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), UK MoD, this unique conference will focus on enhancing military capability through improved safety standards, certification and data management.The agenda will feature presentations from senior military leaders with responsibility for safety in the aviation domain as well as international defence experts from government and industry such as:• Lieutenant General Richard Felton CBE, Director General Defence Safety Authority (DSA), UK MoD• Major General Günter Katz, Director General, German Military Aviation Authority, German MoD• Major General John T. Rauch Jr, Air Force Chief of Safety Commander, Air Force Safety Center, US Air Force• Air Vice-Marshall Graham Russell, Director Helicopters, DE&S, UK MoD• Rear Admiral Jonathan Pentreath, Commander, Joint Helicopter Command, Army Head Quarters, UK MoD• Air Commodore Jason Agius, Director General Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Australian Air Force• Air Commodore Mark Jeffrey, Head of RAF Safety Centre, Royal Air Force• Brigadier General Rolf Folland, Norwegian Air inspectorate of Flying, Norwegian Air Force• Brigadier General Laurent Aubigny, Director State Aviation Safety Authority, French Armed Forces• Colonel Anders Janson, Director of the Swedish Military Aviation Authority, Swedish Armed Forces• Mr. Richard Duriez, Aerospace Capabilities Section Armament & Aerospace Capabilities Directorate, Defence Investment Division, NATO International StaffDownload the event brochure for the two-day agenda and full speaker line up at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress Key topics of the conference include: Designing and maintaining safe air systems including the role of certification in each; Ensuring and assuring safe operation of air systems; Weapons safety and integration; Safe integration and certification of systems-of-systems; How military and industry can work together to apply standards more effectively to reduce the cost and length of the certification process; Mutual recognition and the shared use of available evidence; Certification requirements at different stages of a system’s lifecycle.As the only event specifically dedicated to Defence Aviation Safety, this is a must attend event for Air Force, Army and Navy Aviators, as well as government and industry experts.Th final Early Bird discount of £100 will be expiring on the 28th February 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress Defence Aviation Safety29th – 30th April 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: BAE SystemsGold Sponsor: BabcockSponsors: Rolls Royce and Tudor TechTo sponsor and/or exhibit at the conference, please contact: Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk--END--About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.