Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management: Market Share, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

In 2018, the global Industrial Plastic Waste Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Plastic Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Plastic Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environnement

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

ADS Waste Holdings

Progressive Waste Solutions

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

New COOP Tianbao

China Recyling Development

Luhai

Vanden

Fuhai Lantian

Shanghai Qihu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration

Market segment by Application, split into

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

