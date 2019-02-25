Popular Toronto Nightclub Pulls Out All the Stops for Mardi Gras Party in Ontario

If travelling to New Orleans for Mardi Gras just isn’t in the cards for you, check out The O Zone’s Mardi Gras Party for Couples - March 23, 2019 in Ontario

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is celebrated each year on the day before Ash Wednesday, which signifies the beginning of Lent in the Christian faith. But somewhere along the line, it turned into an excellent opportunity to party, including drinking, dancing and extravagant parades. The most famous location for Mardi Gras is in New Orleans, where hundreds of thousands of party goers converge for a liberating and somewhat debaucherous street party.But where can you go in Ontario to experience this extravaganza of sensual delights? Luckily The O Zone ( www.ocouplesclub.com ), a couples night club in Toronto, hosts a yearly event that brings in hundreds of adventurous couples to their 10,000 sq foot upscale, licensed club for their version of this event, called Mardi Pardi . The O Zone has been hosting this ever growing Pardi for 12 years, and for the last several years their pre-sales have sold out the venue long before the night of the event. This year it will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019.The most notable staple at any Mardi Gras party are the beads. In New Orleans, female attendees flash their breasts to the crowd and are rewarded with strands of colorful plastic beads from appreciative onlookers. This is also a staple at The O Zone, and the club owners hand out beads to the male half of attending couples to reward the ladies who flash them. At the end of the evening, the lady with the most beads wins a generous prize. This year it’s a grounds pass for two to Sandy Bottoms Resort ( www.SandyBottomsResort.com ), an adults only, clothing optional, private couples resort in Ontario just a few short hours drive Northeast of Toronto.Extravagant masks are also a benchmark of Mardi Gras celebrations, as this anonymity gives attendees a boost of confidence, and that’s no different at The O Zone. Attendees often wear masks at this event, which creates a sensual, mysterious atmosphere. The first 50 ladies who arrive after the doors open at 8pm will be gifted with a beautiful mask from the club.The O Zone nightclub is an large upscale venue in Toronto off of Dixon Road near the airport, and sees guests arriving from across Canada and the US who attend for a weekend of open minded fun with other couples.The owners of The O Zone say “We always have a full house for Mardi Pardi, and we go all out when decorating for the event. Our attention to detail is what puts us ahead of other clubs.” The O Zone has themed events every weekend, and approximately once a month they host a Super party with specialty themes, like Toga, Valentine’s and a Halloween party, but Mardi Pardi, New Years Eve and MonsterBash in October are by far their busiest nights.“Last year, the winner of the Most Beads contest had collected over 35 lbs of beads.” says the owners. That’s a lot of flashing.And as an added bonus, anyone with tickets for Saturday evening get in for free Friday evening as well. This is great news for travelers staying in one of the nearby hotels, as they can visit the club Friday for a drink and check it out, sleep in Saturday morning, maybe get some shopping in, then head back on Saturday evening for the time of their life.About The O Zone: Toronto’s hottest couples club, The O Zone is the place to be for open minded couples in Toronto. The O Zone is one of North America’s largest, on-premise nightclubs. A hedonistic playground of over 10,000 square feet, The O Zone is filled with enough wild and sexy amenities to guarantee a most memorable night for Toronto swingers and open-minded couples. An alternative lifestyle social club, The O Zone is the hottest place in Toronto for couples to come and party, and to form friendships with compatible like-minded swinging couples. For more information about The O Zone, upcoming special events, and the latest club news, please visit www.ocouplesclub.com



