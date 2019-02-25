Destination Weddings in Ontario on the Rise

Many couples about to tie the knot are finding destination weddings to be costly for their guests and are looking for alternatives.

BANCROFT, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destination weddings are increasingly popular, especially among millennials, and tropical resorts have been the Go To destination for years. But according to a 2016 Weddings Travel Trend Report, the focus is shifting to Canadian destinations for couples to say I Do. Footprints Resort in Ontario is one of those locations and has hosted many weddings over the years. With a private lake surrounded by natural green beauty perfect for wedding photos and as a back drop for the ceremony, many couples have fallen in love with the grounds.“In fact,” says the owner, “We have had guests stay with us while dating, then when they become engaged come back to the resort with friends and family to tie the knot”. Having stayed as a guest for a few days has really shown them how accommodating the resort owners are, and just what amenities are available to them for their special celebration. “When they return, they feel a connection with the grounds and really make it their own.”Having a traditional wedding only allows a few short and often stressful hours for the bride and groom to celebrate with their loved ones before the night is over. With a destination wedding, there are usually fewer guests who attend and with several days to celebrate, the happy couple have more time to relax and enjoy the company of their guests.Destination weddings to tropic locales are often priced in the thousands for each of the guests. Between air travel and hotel accommodations, it is often prohibitive, reducing the number of guests who might attend. The Wedding Report states that the average number of guests who attend destination weddings at tropical locations is only about 28.For those living in Ontario, Footprints is just a few short hours drive from Toronto and Ottawa, allowing for much lower travel costs, therefore the numbers who attend weddings at Footprints is higher. Accommodations at Footprints can sleep a total of about 55 people, and with alternate nearby hotels and Air BnB’s, the numbers attending a wedding at Footprints is usually between 50 and 100.While Footprints Resort is usually Adults Only, when a couple books the entire resort for their special day, the child free rule does not apply. “We understand that family is important to our Brides and Grooms, and are happy to lift this rule when they have children who will be attending” says the owner. “We will do whatever we can to make this a memorable and happy occasion”.Footprints is a ‘self catering’ resort, meaning there are no restaurants or licensed bars on the resort, and guests bring what they need to eat and drink during their stay. For many weddings, the couple or one of their family members provides communal meals for all the guests before and after the wedding, and bring in a caterer for the special day. This way, they can create exactly the meals they want to serve, from buffet, potluck, or BBQ. The resort offers a newly renovated, fully equipped kitchen to prepare meals, as well as many propane BBQ’s around the grounds for guests use.And when there is down time, guests can enjoy all that the resort has to offer, from sunbathing on the beach, paddling around the private lake in canoes, kayaks and other non-motorized water craft, bicycling or hiking the trails. Set up a game or tournament with the yard games, soak in the hot tub or conversation pool, and roast marshmallows at the nightly campfire. There is so much to do while staying at Footprints, your guests never get bored.So, if you are considering a destination wedding but are being met with resistance, consider a location that’s nearby with natural rustic charm and a flair of individuality.



