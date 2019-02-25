Cold Pressed Juices Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024
Cold-pressed juice is associated with the healthy, less processed foods movement. Cold-pressed juice is made via high pressure processing (HPP), which doesn't require the chemicals or preservatives typical of traditional processing methods.
The global Cold Pressed Juices market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Hain BluePrint
The Naked Juice
Evolution Fresh
Suja
Liquiteria
Hoogesteger
Juice Generation
Pressed Juicery
Rakyan Beverages
Village Juicery
The Cold Pressed Juicery
Greenhouse Juice
Organic
Organic Press
Kuka Juice
Native Cold Pressed Juices
Plenish Cleanse
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Cold Pressed Fruits Juices
Cold Pressed Vegetables Juices
Cold Pressed Mixed Juices
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Woman
Man
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Cold Pressed Juices Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Cold Pressed Juices Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Cold Pressed Fruits Juices
2.1.2 Cold Pressed Vegetables Juices
2.1.3 Cold Pressed Mixed Juices
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Woman
3.1.2 Man
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Hain BluePrint (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 The Naked Juice (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Evolution Fresh (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Suja (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Liquiteria (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Hoogesteger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Juice Generation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Pressed Juicery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Rakyan Beverages (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Village Juicery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 The Cold Pressed Juicery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Greenhouse Juice (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Organic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Organic Press (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 Kuka Juice (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Native Cold Pressed Juices (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 Plenish Cleanse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
Table Global Cold Pressed Juices Market 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Cold Pressed Juices Market 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume
Table Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in Volume
Table Hain BluePrint Overview List
Table Cold Pressed Juices Business Operation of Hain BluePrint (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table The Naked Juice Overview List
Table Cold Pressed Juices Business Operation of The Naked Juice (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Continued...
