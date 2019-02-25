Discover the capabilities of the next-generation battle tank, the Altay at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2019

FAVWS 2019 Conference

SMi reports: Turkish land platforms specialist to present exclusive insights on the Altay at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems in June this year.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems (FAVWS ) will be returning to London on the 5th -6th June 2019 in London. The conference will provide updates and exclusive technical briefings on fire capabilities of next-generation armoured vehicles.The Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) signed a landmark deal for mass production of Turkey's first domestically made next-generation battle tank, the Altay, which will be delivered to the Turkish Land Forces in just 18 months.The Altay has been designed to fulfil a plethora of operational requirements derived from the technical and tactical demands of the Turkish Armed Forces. With this in mind, the Altay has been equipped with the latest technologies that are used in next generation tanks such as, an advanced computerized Volkan-III modular fire-control system equipped with a 120mm L/55 smoothbore gun.Delegates at the conference will have the opportunity to meet and learn more from SSB’s specialist in land platforms: Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Kerim Serkan Simais.On day two of the event, Lieutenant Colonel (ret'd) Kerim Serkan Simais, Specialist-Land Platforms, Undersecretariat for Defence Industry, will present on Novel Approaches to the Requirements of the Combat Zone “Altay Main Battle Tank Program”. The presentation will cover:• ALTAY Main Battle Tank with distinguished firepower capability• ALTAY T1 & T2 concept. Improvements on ALTAY T2 tank in addition to T1• An aspect on asymmetric operational demands of the tankers for ALTAY MBT• ALTAY abilities on the theatre with integrated high-tech weapon systems• Modularity of the Remote Weapon System on turret• Hunter-Killer usage integrated with the AKKOR - APS and Soft-Kill ability,• Integrated firepower ability with Situational Awareness system of the tank• Unmanned Turret of ALTAY called T3 versionDownload the event brochure for the full two-day agenda and speaker line up at http://www.fav-ws.com/einpress This year’s conference will bring together experts from the most forward-thinking nations, providing detailed analysis and overview of cutting-edge weapon, large calibre ammunition systems, and how they are revolutionising mounted close combat lethality.There is a £400 Early Bird discount expiring at midnight on Thursday 28th February 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.fav-ws.com/einpress The conference is proudly sponsored by Leonardo and CMI Defence.For details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Justin Predescu on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email: jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Natasha Boumediene on email: nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk--------END--------About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



