Global Silage Corn Seed Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Silage is fermented, high-moisture stored fodder which can be fed to cattle, sheep and other such ruminants (cud-chewing animals) or used as a biofuel feedstock for anaerobic digesters. It is fermented and stored in a process called ensilage, ensiling or silaging, and is usually made from grass crops, including maize, sorghum or other cereals, using the entire green plant (not just the grain).

The global Silage Corn Seed industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe and Global Other, such as DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, Syngenta, KWS and Limagrain. At present, DuPont Pioneer is the world leader, holding 26.36% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Silage Corn Seed increases from 875.45 K MT in 2012 to 1070.06 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.15%. In 2016, the global Silage Corn Seed consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 54.65% of global consumption of Silage Corn Seed.

Silage Corn Seed downstream is wide and recently Silage Corn Seed has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Farm Planting and Personal Planting. Globally, the Silage Corn Seed market is mainly driven by growing demand for Farm Planting. Farm Planting accounts for nearly 62.84% of total downstream consumption of Silage Corn Seed in global.

Silage Corn Seed can be mainly divided into GMO and Non-GMO which GMO captures about 67.74% of Silage Corn Seed market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Silage Corn Seed.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Silage Corn Seed consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Silage Corn Seed is estimated to be 1247.23 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Silage Corn Seed market is valued at 6190 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Silage Corn Seed market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Silage Corn Seed in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Silage Corn Seed in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Silage Corn Seed market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Silage Corn Seed market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

DuPont Pioneer

Monsanto

Syngenta

KWS

Limagrain

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer

Denghai

China National Seed Group

Advanta

Market size by Product

GMO

Non-GMO

Market size by End User

Farm Planting

Personal Planting

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Silage Corn Seed market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Silage Corn Seed market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Silage Corn Seed companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Silage Corn Seed submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silage Corn Seed are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Silage Corn Seed market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

